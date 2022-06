The warmer weather is here and Scranton officials are discussing what to do about the city's swimming pool complex at Nay Aug Park. Yesterday Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti and city council explored options that would include a splash pad, a pool and bathhouse. Costs could range from 5.6 to 7.2 million dollars. Suggestions have been made to re-do the design of the project to include a deeper pool which is currently planned for 3 feet deep. The discussion will continue tomorrow at 6pm at a meeting of the Scranton Municipal Recreation Authority. It will be open to the public at the community building at Nay Aug Park.

1 DAY AGO