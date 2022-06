She has taught at J.H. Williams in Abbeville for 34 of the 55 years. When Kay Landry DeHart began teaching, the year was 1967, and Lyndon B. Johnson was the president of the United States, the Vietnam War was taking place, and the price of gas was 33 cents a gallon. This year, 2022, DeHart has decided to retire from teaching, which brings an end to 55 years in education.

