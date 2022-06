SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Above-average mountain snow heading into June is creating a unique situation in the Cascade Mountains for people looking to adventure. It could be some time before trails appear and the ground dries out. For most of the state snowpack measurements are still well over 100% for this time of year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

