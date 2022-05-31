ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmerdale actor Andy Devine who played Shadrach Dingle died from pneumonia after accidental fall, coroner rules

By Paul Sims
 3 days ago
EMMERDALE actor Andy Devine died of “hospital-acquired pneumonia” after an accidental fall, a coroner has ruled.

The 79-year-old played Shadrach Dingle for ten years until 2010.

Emmerdale actor Andy Devine died of 'hospital-acquired pneumonia' after an accidental fall, a coroner has ruled

His death in January was revealed on Monday.

Yesterday, a statement from Sefton Senior Coroner Julie Goulding said he appeared to have “lost his balance resulting in a fall” and died at Southport Hospital, Merseyside.

She added: “He was unable to get up until his carers arrived to assist him about an hour later.”

His condition deteriorated from there “culminating in his death”, and Ms Goulding concluded that it was an “accident”.

Ex-Emmerdale actor Liam O’Brien, who played Ethan Blake, reacted, saying: “Heartbroken.”

Four Lives actor Daniel Jillings said: "Such sad news!"

Andy, born Peter, also starred in Queer As Folk and Doctor Who.

