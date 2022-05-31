ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 500 new cases

By Star-Tribune staff
 2 days ago

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 500 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update.

Numbers to know

Active cases: 230Hospitalized patients: no update on Tuesday (14 last Tuesday)Deaths: 1,820 (0 announced this week, 8 announced this month)

Vaccine data as of Tuesday:

Total doses administered: 670,631First vaccine doses given: 270,736Second vaccine doses given: 243,323Booster doses given: 117,094First pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 8,098Second pediatric Pfizer dose given (5-11 years old): 6,888Janssen doses given: 22,857Janssen boosters given: 1,635

Trending up or down?

The state’s 14-day average in total new cases is about 62.4 per day. That number is up by about 40.9 from a month ago.

The state’s number of total confirmed active cases is 230. That number is up by 148 from a month ago.

