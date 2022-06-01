Double-duty pays off for UH Mānoa graduate

ʻAuliʻi Aikau-Osurman is still on cloud nine, a mere few weeks after ensuring hundreds of students, like her, put on their caps and gowns for the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa spring 2022 in-person commencement ceremonies. Not only did she receive her MEd in educational...
University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents (BOR) Ben Kudo and Simeon Acoba were honored by their fellow regents for their service and commitment to the UH 10-campus system at the June 2 BOR meeting. Their terms as regents end June 30, 2022. Kudo, who was first appointed in 2012...
Working toward a college degree can be an exciting time in a student’s life. But for many University of Hawaiʻi (PDF) and U.S. college students, obstacles such as food insecurity, childcare or housing instability (PDF) make it tough to focus on learning, to complete their degrees, or to graduate on time.
Three new graduate students in the tropical conservation biology and environmental science program at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo were selected to receive Hauʻoli Mau Loa Foundation fellowships. The overall goal of the fellowships is to develop the next generation of natural resource management leaders in Hawaiʻi.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A public charter school in Wahiawa is facing backlash from some parents who were told laptops provided to students as part of a remote learning program would need to be returned. The Public Charter School Commission is looking into the concerns. Parent Kelly Olayan said the school...
In celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) profiled researcher Andrea Kealoha, director of the University of UH Maui College Water Quality Lab, Pūkoʻa hinaʻole. The Water Quality Lab measures dissolved...
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa was recently ranked among the nation’s top 50 graphic design schools, according to Animation Career Review. More than 700 higher education institutions from across the U.S. were considered. The ranking also published a regional list where UH Mānoa’s graphic design program in the College of Arts, Languages and Letters earned the number 12 spot out of the top 25 schools on the West Coast.
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Center for Maunakea Stewardship (CMS) employees responsible for the many facets of stewardship of the mauna were commended during a May 19 report to the UH Board of Regents. CMS Executive Director Greg Chun praised the CMS ʻohana for demonstrating unprecedented dedication to protecting and preserving Maunakea before showing a video featuring the staff.
Three University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa faculty members have received prestigious Fulbright U.S. Scholar fellowships for 2022–23. The Fulbright Program is the world’s largest and most diverse international educational exchange program. The Fulbright U.S. Scholars from UH Mānoa in 2022–23: Bruce Howe, research professor...
A research-grade observatory was erected at Waipahu High School with the help of veteran astronomers from the University of Hawaiʻi, who spearheaded the inaugural project with the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education (HIDOE). The 12.5-foot dome, which houses a 17-inch telescope, is geared toward helping build student interest in STEM-related careers. The newly installed telescope is mounted on a building rooftop on the school’s campus.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Taking care of family while balancing career and community service can be challenging. Today, four women leaders were honored with Outstanding Mother Awards from the American Lung Association of Hawaii. Dozens of donors and community members gathered at the Kahala Resort to celebrate motherhood and recognize Shelley Cramer,...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The University of Hawaii football team's summer training program is looking a bit different this year. For many of the players on the team, this will be their first time having a summer nutrition program. The new Braddahhood Grindz is a partnership between the Hawaii Restaurant Association...
—To plant, bury, planting, burial, figuratively meaning hereditary. —Kūlana Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Programs Division, Honolulu Community College. For more information on other elements of the definition and usage, go to the UH Hilo Wehewehe Wikiwiki.
Three members of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s water polo team earned spots on the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches All-America team. Rainbow Wahine Elyse Lemay-Lavoie worked her way onto the second team, Morgan McDowall the third team, and Lara Luka on the honorable mention list.
HNN News Brief (June 2, 2022) The City Council approved a slimmed down rail construction plan, but not everyone is on board. Sunrise News Roundup (June 2, 2022) Your top local headlines for June 2, 2022. City Council approves $4B budget for housing, healthcare, and outreach. Updated: 16 hours ago.
College Softball’s Queen remains on her throne. Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo for the second straight season was selected as USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year on Tuesday. The Oklahoma senior utility player is the fifth player to repeat as an honoree and second OU standout to win it in consecutive seasons joining Keilani Ricketts in […]
During these early days as HONOLULU’s new editorial director, I’ve been thinking about Guy Unangst, my editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. With a journalism degree but sparse newsroom experience, I headed for Texas at 23, fitting all my belongings in a small Toyota hatchback, and with my only connection being an uncle in Dallas. I was assigned to the Arlington bureau, but after a year, Guy tapped me to be part of a special team in Fort Worth, composed of the paper’s most seasoned reporters and a few young writers with signs of promise. During my time working with Guy, I learned things that have resonated with me throughout my now 30-plus-year career and continue to be my guiding principles as an editor.
First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu has had a unique set-up. For a time, it was the only church in the world to own an 18-hole golf course — with golfers teeing up outside while congregants inside worshiped God in the clubhouse. That may sound strange, but the church’s Koolau...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Safety reported improvement to both the Women’s Community Correctional Center in Kailua on Oahu, and the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo on the Big Island are continuing. At the Women’s Community Correctional Center, there will be new housing, administration building, and visitation building. The new buildings are […]
Native Hawaiian families that have been financially impacted by or had a member contract COVID-19 are still eligible for ʻAi Hua fresh food vouchers (as of March 31, 2022), according to program coordinator Maui Economic Opportunity. The program is funded by a $150,000 Office of Hawaiian Affairs grant and...
Here’s a question that someone should have asked the Hawaii school superintendent and Honolulu police chief finalists:. “You probably will have only three years to do your job before you quit or get fired. What can you accomplish during that time?”. No one asked it because the question seems...
Comments / 0