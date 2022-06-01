Double-duty pays off for UH Mānoa graduate

During these early days as HONOLULU’s new editorial director, I’ve been thinking about Guy Unangst, my editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. With a journalism degree but sparse newsroom experience, I headed for Texas at 23, fitting all my belongings in a small Toyota hatchback, and with my only connection being an uncle in Dallas. I was assigned to the Arlington bureau, but after a year, Guy tapped me to be part of a special team in Fort Worth, composed of the paper’s most seasoned reporters and a few young writers with signs of promise. During my time working with Guy, I learned things that have resonated with me throughout my now 30-plus-year career and continue to be my guiding principles as an editor.

