Along a rural highway in Acadia Parish, just off the side of the road, sits a giant 30-foot replica of a guitar. It is hand-built out of wood, hand-painted, and, normally, this colossal guitar has a companion beside it: an enormous 10-foot-tall wooden accordion. The accordion, built to scale, is precisely eight times larger than an ordinary accordion, complete with buttons and bellows. Both of these instruments usually sit in front of the Mouton Music store in Crowley—a local shop where you can buy an accordion or a guitar, take a lesson, get various music supplies, or simply have a tour to learn about accordions or even see one being made.

ACADIA PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO