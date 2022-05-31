‘Ugly’ negotiations yield no agreement between faculty union and University of Alaska
By Matthew Schmitz
The Northern Light
2 days ago
After nine months of negotiations between the University of Alaska and the union representing full-time faculty, United Academics – or UNAC – UA President Pat Pitney declared an impasse on May 16 in an email to the UA community. The UA Board of Regents voted unanimously to...
Brandi Burchett has been selected as the new CEO of Mat-Su Senior Services, the largest nonprofit senior campus in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, serving the widest geographical area of any senior service provider. Mat-Su Senior Services’ primary mission is to promote honor, dignity, security, and independence for older Alaskans and to assist them in maintaining meaningful lives.
Edgar Blatchford, who was elected as mayor of Seward and also once served as commissioner of the Department of Community and and Regional Affairs in the 1990s, has filed for U.S. Senate as a Democrat. Before 2016, Blatchford was a Republican, but he has been an active Democrat since 2016,...
Mental health challenges are on the rise for many Alaskans, and resources in rural Alaska remain difficult to access. Prentiss Pemberton speaks to John Solomon about his journey from a rock band and substance misuse to working for a tribal health organization in the Northwest Arctic borough and connecting communities with vital health services.
Tony Seba (left) is questioned by Governor Mike Dunleavy after delivering the keynote speech on the concluding day of the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference. Concluding the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference in Anchorage on Thursday, Governor Mike Dunleavy pointedly called it the “first annual.” Organizers will soon begin planning for the next conference, he added.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Legislature has come through with $200 million in funding for the Port of Alaska. Port of Alaska External Affairs Director Jim Jager said the money will go to keep the port modernization project moving forward. Jager said that modernization is necessary because the port...
The Seward intermodal dock and passenger terminal at the head of Resurrection Bay, in the shadow of Mount Marathon. Alaska lawmakers agreed to give the state-owned railroad bonding authority to finance a replacement of the terminal and passenger dock in Seward. $60M for an $80M Upgrade. Both chambers of the...
When our youth succeed, so does our community. Cradle to Career Anchorage is a new education initiative to ensure all Anchorage kids are safe, healthy and nurtured at every stage of development. It’s dedicated to uniting the city under one cause – supporting our local youth. Following the...
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Since Colleen Woodworth was six years old, she has loved going to rodeos. “It’s just exciting. It gets your adrenaline going,” Woodworth said. Now, 70 years since her first, watching the bull riding competitions remains one of her favorite activities, as she waits to see who can survive riding the massive animal.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Pandemic congregate shelter operations at the Sullivan Arena will end on June 30, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson announced on Wednesday. When the pandemic ramped up in March 2020, putting a strain on local nonprofit shelters, the arena started operations as a temporary shelter and has done so since then.
Yellow stripes on former Shell gas stations in Anchorage gave way in 2022 to a new color scheme: the gray and orange logo of Vitus Energy. The name evokes the sea: not just Vitus Bering, the Danish navigator who put Alaska on European maps in 1741, but Vitus Energy, the company formed in 2009 to transport fuel to Western Alaska villages by barge.
Alaska state filing deadline passes with 10 incumbents not running for reelection. There are 10 candidates for governor and lieutenant governor who have filed to run on joint tickets. They include: Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy and former Department of Corrections Commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom Independent former Gov. Bill Walker, who is running with fellow independent Heidi Drygas as his running mate Democratic former state Rep. Les Gara, who is running with Jessica Cook Republicans Charlie Pierce and Edie Grunwald are running together Republicans Rep. Chris Kurka is on a ticket with Paul Hueper as his lieutenant governor Before November’s election, there are already set to be big shake ups in the House of Representatives. At least 15 of 40 legislators there are not returning to the seats they currently hold.
Embark on the city’s newest adventure with the Anchorage Neighborhood Challenge by Visit Anchorage. The steps are simple – sign up, get your free pass and discover somewhere new. There are activities to discover across 36 locations. All you have to do to is get your pass and...
Rodeo Alaska kicks off competition with pro rodeo Memorial Day event. Fans showed up this Memorial Day weekend to fill the stands at the Alaska State Fairgrounds for Rodeo Alaska. Rodeo lovers gathered to watch Alaska’s Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association “The Northern Most Xtreme Bulls Event In America”.
The Kenai River king salmon run will open to anglers today. But anglers won’t be allowed to keep kings. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game said recent estimates aren’t looking great for the run and anglers will be restricted to catch and release only. Fish and Game...
Spanning a decade, numerous women had been going missing in southcentral Alaska. Most were in their 20s with light-colored hair, had few connections to the area, and worked as exotic dancers. Tragically, some were discovered buried in shallow graves. However, others had simply vanished without a trace, and they were...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fentanyl is taking lives at an alarming rate in Alaska and one Anchorage mother is doing all she can to change that. Sandy Snodgrass shared her story with Alaska’s News Source in January about the loss of her son Bruce, who died from fentanyl poisoning in October 2021.
The state-owned Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority has requested permission from the federal government to build a 100-mile road into the mountainous western Matanuska-Susitna Borough. On Tuesday, AIDEA officials said by email that they had filed a permit request under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act with the...
Months before Alaska’s state elections, the Legislature is set for major turnover. At least 17 of the Legislature’s 60 members will be in a new position or out of office entirely by next January — and that doesn’t count anyone who loses their seat this fall.
Anchorage, AK – U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK) released the following statements after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a revised “Proposed Determination” to prohibit and restrict the use of certain waters and watersheds for the discharge of dredged and fill material from the Pebble Deposit area near Bristol Bay, Alaska. The Proposed Determination, if finalized, would effectively halt the Pebble project and other potential mining in the affected area.
Anchorage Assemblyman Forrest Dunbar, who ran for reelection and won his Anchorage Assembly seat for a second term, is running for state Senate. Dunbar lost his bid for mayor last year, but in April was returned to the Assembly by voters in his Muldoon district. He waited until the redistricting...
Comments / 2