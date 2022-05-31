‘Ugly’ negotiations yield no agreement between faculty union and University of Alaska

Alaska state filing deadline passes with 10 incumbents not running for reelection. There are 10 candidates for governor and lieutenant governor who have filed to run on joint tickets. They include: Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy and former Department of Corrections Commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom Independent former Gov. Bill Walker, who is running with fellow independent Heidi Drygas as his running mate Democratic former state Rep. Les Gara, who is running with Jessica Cook Republicans Charlie Pierce and Edie Grunwald are running together Republicans Rep. Chris Kurka is on a ticket with Paul Hueper as his lieutenant governor Before November’s election, there are already set to be big shake ups in the House of Representatives. At least 15 of 40 legislators there are not returning to the seats they currently hold.

