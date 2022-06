My husband cannot stay at one job long enough to benefit him. It seems like every six months to a year, he is finding a new place to work. I know why he does it. It’s to make more money now, or he isn’t happy with the people he works with. He always comes home and talks about the person he doesn’t get along with. Most of the time, I think he overdramatizes things and takes stuff out of context.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 25 DAYS AGO