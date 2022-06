COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are a number of things that could affect young women’s mental health whether it be on social media or facing peer pressure at school. Ebony Jones went through the same problems herself when she was younger and started “Beautiful Girls With Scars” a support group to hopefully address some of these issues and show women that they are beautiful inside and out.

