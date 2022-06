On this episode, Charlie reconnects with "The Car Cuz" Josh Stiegman at MotorVault in downtown Indianapolis to relive the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500. From the details on the crowd of over 325,000 race fans to Marcus Ericsson's thrilling victory, Josh and Charlie cover the top takeaways from the biggest race in the world. Plus: IndyCar drivers are already on the move for the 2023 season. How will these newly announced changes impact next year and beyond? The discussion starts now on 'Who's Got Next?!'

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO