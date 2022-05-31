ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Court divided on N.Y.'s power to sue Amazon over COVID workplace policies

By Daniel Wiessner
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWwHA_0fwGqz9J00

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday wrestled with whether federal labor law bars a lawsuit by the New York attorney general's office accusing Amazon.com Inc of violating a state law by failing to protect workers at a Staten Island warehouse from COVID-19.

The preemption question is crucial to Amazon's bid to revive its own separate lawsuit seeking to block the AG's office from probing the company's workplace safety policies, which came before a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday.

A federal judge in Brooklyn last year dismissed Amazon's lawsuit, saying it would interfere with the AG's case that was proceeding in state court. The state claims that Amazon unlawfully retaliated against two workers who protested its alleged failure to implement COVID-19 safety policies.

Amazon in its appeal says that the alleged conduct is regulated by the federal National Labor Relations Act, which protects workers' rights to engage in "protected concerted activity," and the claims can only be heard by the National Labor Relations Board and not in a state court.

A New York state appeals court earlier this month agreed that the AG's lawsuit was preempted by federal labor law and dismissed it. The state is appealing to New York's highest court, the Court of Appeals.

On Tuesday, the 2nd Circuit panel focused on whether the AG's claims, which allege violations of a state whistleblower law, are similar enough to claims typically brought under federal labor law to be preempted.

Circuit Judge Beth Robinson sounded skeptical while questioning Amazon's lawyer, Jason Schwartz of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

"The [state] law doesn't care whether you did it alone or with other people. In the NLRB context, you care about an exercise of concerted activity," Robinson said. "Aren't those two distinct sets of things that happen to overlap?"

But later on, Circuit Judge Steven Menashi seemed to agree with Amazon's view, saying the AG was merely placing different labels on the same alleged conduct.

"[Amazon] can retaliate against concerted activity because they're outraged that the concerted activity revealed state law violations," Menashi said. "The NLRB would still say that's liability under the NLRA, right?"

New York Assistant Solicitor General Ester Murdukhayeva, who argued for the state, told Menashi that despite the similarities between the cases, each would require different factual findings to prove liability.

Reuters listened to a livestream of the arguments.

The 2nd Circuit panel also grappled with whether the dismissal of the AG's case by the state court rendered Amazon's appeal moot. The judges seemed to conclude that the appeal was still live because of the AG's attempt to revive its lawsuit in state court.

The panel also included Circuit Judge Pierre Leval, who said little during the hour-long arguments.

The case is Amazon.com Inc v. Attorney General Letitia James, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-2007.

For Amazon: Jason Schwartz of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

For the Attorney General: Assistant Solicitor General Ester Murdukhayeva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Dan Wiessner (@danwiessner) reports on labor and employment and immigration law, including litigation and policy making. He can be reached at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 2

Pat McCarthy
2d ago

If you can't charge Former Governor Cuomo for the countless Covid deaths his policies cause in NY state nursing homes, how dare you attempt to charge anyone else for Covid exposure.

Reply
3
Related
Law & Crime

‘Dire Consequences’: Justice Gorsuch Sides with Liberals Against Justice Barrett’s Majority Opinion in Immigration Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled against immigrants seeking judicial review of mistakes and errors made by immigration agencies. In a 5-4 majority opinion, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote that federal courts are categorically barred from considering such issues. “It is no secret that when processing applications, licenses, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Person
Beth Robinson
The Independent

Schumer sends letter to Fox News asking network to stop amplifying ‘Great Replacement’ theory

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Fox News executives urging them to stop amplifying the “Great Replacement theory” after a shooting in Buffalo, New York left 10 people dead. Mr Schumer, who represents New York in the US Senate, sent the letter to Fox Corporation chairman Ruper Murdoch, executive chairman and chief executive Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace asking them to “cease and desist” amplifying the “Great Replacement” theory. The racist theory postulates that Democrats and other shadowy elites, including Jewish people, want to supplant white...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Parents of Alabama trans youth and LGBT+ advocates express relief as federal court halts ‘cruel law’

Families in Alabama and LGBT+ advocates and healthcare providers are breathing a momentary sigh of relief after a federal judge partially blocked enforcement of Alabama’s recently passed state law criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender youth.US District Judge Liles C Burke, who was appointed by Donald Trump, issued a preliminary injunction to stop the state from banning measures such as hormone therapy and puberty blockers for transgender people under age 19. The court said the state’s ban – which makes medical treatments a felony – violates the constitutional rights of both transgender children and their parents.Families “have a fundamental right...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Law#Labor Rights#Covid#Amazon Com Inc#Ag#The Court Of Appeals#2nd Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Salon

Legal experts: Clarence Thomas’ “radical” ruling forces innocent people to stay in prison

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Legal experts responded with alarm Monday to a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court's right-wing majority that could lead to the indefinite imprisonment and even execution of people who argue their lawyers didn't provide adequate representation after convictions in state court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Why some of Biden's top doctors are wearing masks in "low" COVID areas

Two of the Biden administration's top doctors now say they are now choosing to wear masks indoors even in communities officially deemed to have "low" levels of COVID-19. "I've been masking more, partially because I've really had engagements that I've really wanted to get to, and didn't want to have to cancel," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said last week at an event hosted by the Milken Institute in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Black Lives Matter spent more than $12 million in a YEAR on luxury properties including its sprawling Studio City mansion and $6.3 million 'arts center' in Toronto, tax filings show

Black Lives Matter spent more than $12 million on luxury properties in Los Angeles and in Toronto - including a $6.3 million 10,000-square-foot property in Canada that was purchased as part of a $8M 'out of country grant.'. The Toronto property was bought with grant money that was meant for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Reuters

461K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy