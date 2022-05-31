ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, national housing program partner up, commit to affordable housing

By By CAROLYN KOMATSOULIS
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 2 days ago

BOISE — Several regional leaders and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced a new housing partnership and stressed the importance of housing when it comes to health and well-being.

Boise will be joining House America, a program by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development which uses American Rescue Plan Act funds for its Housing First approach.

“Housing is a right, not a privilege,” said Margaret Salazar, Housing and Urban Development Regional Administrator for Region 10.

Salazar said the announcement of the program signifies the building of a cohort of local leaders nationwide. The program involves peer-learning and problem solving, she said. There would also be a local conversation about setting goals.

In Boise, the commitment is 250 homes, which is part of an overarching affordable housing initiative the city rolled our last year as reported by BoiseDev .

McLean had previously said in her State of the City address on May 18 that housing is her No. 1 priority.

On Tuesday the leaders spoke at Valor Pointe, a 27-unit apartment building for homeless veterans at 4203 W State Street in Boise.

McLean stressed the other speakers’ point that housing improves health outcomes. She also said having a home allows people to focus on their life, beyond just basic needs.

“The kids in this community can then think about school,” McLean said. “Parents can think about that job or the next opportunity.”

The solution to homelessness is housing, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

But the Treasure Valley’s housing crisis is deep and unrelenting.

As home prices have skyrocketed, whole chunks of the market have been locked out all at once. Starter home prices have jumped around 80% since 2019 and the median Ada County sales price hit a record $595,000 in April, a 23.9% increase compared to April 2021, KTVB reported.

In comparison, San Francisco home prices increased 11.8% over the previous year, according to Redfin, a real estate brokerage.

But the pain isn’t confined to just homebuyers.

Rents in the Boise metro rose on average, by 39.2% from March 2020 through April 2022, behind only five other areas, BoiseDev reported .

“If you are renting an average priced 1-bedroom apartment in Boise, your annual salary should be around $64,760 or higher,” according to apartmentlist.com , which used the rule about spending 30% of your income on rent. The median household income in Boise is $69,952, according to the United States Census Bureau.

Homelessness has been a hot-button topic in the city, like many other parts of the United States. The Boise City Council recently approved a conditional use permit for Interfaith Sanctuary’s planned shelter on State Street . The approval came after a months-long process filled with contentious public testimony.

In 2009, around a dozen people who were cited for sleeping in public sued the city of Boise. Later, in 2018, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that municipalities cannot punish those sleeping outside if there is no space in a shelter, the Idaho Press previously reported .

Comments / 0

#Affordable Housing#Housing First#Real Estate Brokerage#Housing Prices#House America
