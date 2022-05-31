ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine lawsuit is based on bogus patent

By Blake Brittain
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KYj0p_0fwGp7yT00

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE shot back Friday at a patent lawsuit brought by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc over their COVID-19 vaccine, arguing Alnylam is misusing its patent to seek an "improper economic benefit."

Pfizer and BioNTech told a Delaware federal court that Alnylam filed the lawsuit despite knowing that their vaccine did not infringe its patent on lipid nanoparticle (LNP) technology for transporting genetic material.

They argued the patent was invalid and unenforceable.

A Pfizer spokesperson referred to the filing when asked for comment. BioNTech, Alnylam and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Alnylam separately sued Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc in Delaware over their vaccines in March, seeking royalties for the LNP technology the shots use to deliver genetic material known as mRNA.

Pfizer has said that it expected $32 billion in revenue from its vaccine this year, while Moderna forecast $21 billion in sales of its vaccine.

Moderna has separately told the court that it is immune from the lawsuit because it supplied the shots as part of the U.S. government's national vaccination effort.

In Pfizer's response Friday, it said Alnylam's technology did not contribute to its vaccine. The New York-based pharmaceutical company and its German partner BioNTech also countered that Alynlam knows the vaccine is "outside the scope of what Alynlam actually invented."

Pfizer and BioNTech said Alnylam was trying to expand the scope of its patent improperly.

BioNTech was not named as a defendant in Alnylam's March lawsuit.

The case is Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc v. Pfizer Inc, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:22-cv-00336.

For Alnylam: William Gaede, Sarah Chapin Columbia and Ian Brooks of McDermott Will & Emery

For Pfizer: Thomas Meloro and Sara Horton of Willkie Farr & Gallagher

For BioNTech: George Pappas and Jennifer Robbins of Covington & Burling

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Blake Brittain reports on intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. Reach him at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com

Comments / 245

Timothy Shaw
2d ago

they're not worried. These drug companies are untouchable. That's how they can put out an experimental vaccine and not have to stand behind it or be responsible for it. our politicians have made them untouchable.

Reply(18)
210
janeal
2d ago

I've known plenty of people with problems from the vaccines... Not to mention they all got covid anyway despite having the shot. Admit it. Some of you have been duped.

Reply(37)
154
Andrew C
2d ago

As in the past, pfizer has about 10 shell companies. Sue and close one of the companies is not a big deal. They have assumed this as a known business expense and have planned for it.

Reply
49
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
