ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

More than 50 rounds found at gunfight scene at Charleston County Circle K parking lot

By Live 5 Web Staff
WMBF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say they found more than 50 rounds of ammunition at the scene of a gun battle at a Circle K parking lot in Charleston County. It happened at the Circle k at 10105 North Highway 17 in McClellanville around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. One man...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
live5news.com

Drive-by shooting damages vehicles at West Ashley neighborhood

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s office say a drive-by shooting damaged vehicles at a West Ashley neighborhood Thursday night. Authorities say it happened in the 700 block of Cartwright Drive where multiple shots were fired outside a home, but no injuries were reported.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

5 juveniles found unresponsive in vehicle in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five juveniles were taken to the hospital after they were found unresponsive inside a vehicle in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department received a call for service off McMillan Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. The juveniles had been removed from the vehicle before police arrived and […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested in deadly Memorial Day shooting in Kingstree

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly Memorial Day shooting near a convenience store in Kingstree. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Greenlee Street on Monday in reference to a shooting. Once there, they found a gunshot victim lying in the front seat of […]
KINGSTREE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
Mcclellanville, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested amid drug investigation in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County said they have made the first arrest in an ongoing narcotics investigation. Antonio Lamont Ferguson, 45, of Summerville, was booked into the L C Knight Dorchester County Detention Center on Friday morning on charges of distribution of cocaine and distribution near a school. The Dorchester County […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Knapp
live5news.com

Police respond to North Charleston parking lot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police and EMS responded shortly before noon Thursday to a parking lot in a strip mall in North Charleston. Multiple emergency vehicles converged in a parking lot in the 2000 block of McMillian Drive. North Charleston Police say their spokesman is on the way to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton cop thanked for help catching bomb suspect

A Colleton County deputy is being honored for his quick thinking that helped to arrest a thief who blew up a local bank’s ATM. On Dec. 25, 2021, a would-be thief used explosives on an ATM in an effort to steal cash. Lt. George Rioux of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Enterprise Bank on Edisto Island. Using a description of the suspect and his vehicle, Rioux contacted Charleston County authorities and gave them a possible identification on the suspect and his car. “This information led to a confirmed identification and ultimate arrests of both the bombing suspect and his accomplice,” said Kristin Graziano, sheriff of Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Graziano met with Rioux on May 27 and gave him a plaque, thanking him for his help in solving this case. During that ceremony, Rioux was also honored for his service to the community. “You also assisted in coordinating searches and arrests of both suspects in Colleton County,” Graziano said, about Rioux. “Without your assistance, the case may not have come to such a swift conclusion.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Williamsburg deputies investigating fatal shooting at convenience store

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating a fatal Memorial Day shooting at a convenience store. According to WCSO, deputies responded to the Sam’s Quick Stop on Greenlee Street and found a gunshot victim in the front seat of a car. The victim was taken to the hospital, but later died.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Marijuana Plants#Violent Crime#Wcsc#Ccso Public Information#The Sheriff S Office
live5news.com

Police identify person of interest in theft of Boy Scout statue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the North Charleston Police Department say they have identified a person of interest in the theft of a bronze and life-sized Boy Scout statue that was stolen from a center in North Charleston. Police say on Tuesday at 4:04 p.m. officers responded to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who died after a Monday night crash in North Charleston. Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Antoine Milligan, 48 from North Charleston, died at the scene from injuries suffered in a crash. The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Multiple fights broke out at Wannamaker County Park on Memorial Day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple fights broke out at Wannamaker County Park over the Memorial Day holiday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office were working off duty at the park on Monday when several individuals began fighting at one of the shelters around 4:30 p.m. “Hundreds of people were in the area at […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy