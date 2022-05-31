ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State has mixed bag of growth in 2021

By Christopher Conover
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fastest-growing locality in Arizona saw a nearly 9% increase in population last year while another city saw a nearly 2.5% loss in population between 2020 and 2021, according to Census data. Coolidge, in...

