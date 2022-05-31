State has mixed bag of growth in 2021

When school lets out and temperatures top 105 degrees, desert dwellers start looking for weekend reprieve from the grueling Valley heat. Yes, but: While Flagstaff and Sedona are classic summer destinations, they quickly get crowded on the weekends. Here are six other northern Arizona spots that are just as cool (temperature-wise and otherwise) to try out instead, in order of distance from the Valley.99 miles: Prescott The rooftop of the Raven Cafe at sunset. Photo: Jessica Boehm/AxiosPrescott, the former territorial capital of Arizona, is built around a quintessential small-town, courthouse square and famed for its Whiskey Row of western saloons...

FLAGSTAFF, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO