Police: Man Killed When Personal Watercrafts Collide

EASTON, Md. – Maryland State Fire Marshals and the Easton Police Department are investigating the cause of a fire that left a 62-year-old male critically injured early Friday morning. At around 3 a.m., firefighters responded to a reported apartment fire in the 300 block of North Aurora Street. On...
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing.
Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission.
UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO
The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water.
“He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday.
Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety.
A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. At just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, May 26, an individual attempted to break into a residence in the 9900-block of Berliner Place in Middle River (21220) via a window. At 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, May 29, an individual broke into a garage in the 7300-block …
BERLIN, Md. – Worcester County officials say two juveniles have been charged in connection to what was deemed to be a targeted threat at Berlin Intermediate School. Officials with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Worcester County Public Schools, and Worcester County State’s Attorney held a joint press conference Friday morning to share the information.
Just after 8:30, Thursday morning rescue crews from area fire companies along with the Delaware State Police dive team responded to a call for reports of a body in the Christina River. Crews initially responded to the area of Cassidy Drive & Water Street in Newport, just east of Route...
A man was airlifted for to a local hospital after being shot in an Annapolis salon, reports ABC 2. The victim was shot at the salon on the 1900 block of Fairfax Road around 12 p.m., Thursday, June 1, reports the outlet. The victim was then flown to a nearby...
A Delaware man faces serious charges after Ocean City Police found he was in possession of a loaded handgun and drugs intended for distribution. Troy Albert Newton, 24, of New Castle, Delaware was arrested by Ocean City at approximately 11 p.m. on May 29 near 17th Street and charged with possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, drug distribution with a firearm, possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, and various other charges.
Two Berlin Intermediate School students were arrested this week and charged with conspiring to commit first-degree murder. According to a press release that followed a press conference on Friday, Worcester County Public School officials contacted the Sheriff's office about a potential threat that several students alerted administrators to. After investigating...
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Route 13 in the New Castle early Wednesday, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on June 1, 2022, at approximately 2:09 a.m., a 2017 Honda Pilot pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling...
Authorities are investigating after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in Anne Arundel County, the police department said on Twitter. The shooting was reported in the area of Warwickshire Lane and Allen Road in Glen Burnie around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, the department said. No...
Discarded cigarettes are being pointed to as the cause of a fire that damaged a mobile home in Middletown Wednesday evening. Middletown's Volunteer Hose Company responded to Willow Court in the Villagebrook Trailer Park where they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames, but all occupants had been able to safely escape.
SALISBURY, Md.- Authorities have ruled as accidental a late Wednesday fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 827 Riverside Dr. The Salisbury Fire Department...
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred on Route 13 in the New Castle area early this morning. On June 1, 2022, at approximately 2:09 a.m., a 2017 Honda Pilot pulling a U-Haul trailer was traveling southbound on Route 13 south of Interstate 295. The operator a 65-year-old male of Seaford, DE fell asleep at the wheel and drifted out of the right lane of travel and into the right shoulder. The right front tire struck a raised curb in the 500 block of North DuPont Highway for first impact. Following that impact, the Honda rotated counterclockwise until its passenger side struck a large steel support for an overhead roadway sign. The second impact caused the Honda to rotate clockwise in a northerly direction, eventually rolling over into its roof. The Honda slid a short distance on its roof before coming to rest partially within the right shoulder and right lane of travel.
Authorities in Cape May County say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle on Route 47 Sunday afternoon and the driver of that vehicle is facing a list of charges. The accident, according to the Middle Township Police Department, happened just before 4:30 near mile marker eight in Dias Creek.
UPDATE – On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at approximately 1133 hours, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) in the area of Turkey Hill Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.
A car that careened out of control fatally struck a woman sitting on a bench on a beach in North Cape May before plunging into the Delaware Bay, officials said. The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Sunday when the car went off the road on Lincoln Boulevard near Beach Drive in Lower Township, crashed through a guardrail and struck several people who had gathered to watch the sun set, according to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
BERLIN, Md.-One person is dead after a jet ski collision in the Sinepuxent Bay Monday afternoon. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police say the two jet skis were traveling at a high rate of speed in the bay when they crashed into each other. 20 year-old Derek Salas went...
A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead Tuesday, May 31 after drowning in Elkton over the holiday weekend, CBS2 says citing the Cecil County Sheriff's Office. Lifesaving efforts were performed on the child at the home on the 300 block of Kirk Road around 5:20 p.m., Monday, May 30, the outlet said.
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on gun charges. Authorities state that on May 22, at approximately 10:23 p.m., police conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. Police made contact with the operator, 23-year-old De Asja White-Jones. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took White-Jones into custody without incident.
