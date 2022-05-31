ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ledge, MI

Ledges Playhouse shuttered over building safety concerns

By Todd Heywood
lansingcitypulse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, May 31 — The Ledges Playhouse, a converted barn theater in Grand Ledge’s Fitzgerald Park that has hosted performances since the 50s, has been declared unsafe. And as a result, the Over the Ledge Theatre Co., which is run by Joseph Dickson, has canceled this year’s season premiere of “The...

www.lansingcitypulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
jtv.tv

Events of June 3, 4, and 5, 2022

Paws in the Park. Paws in the Park is back this year and it’s in Downtown Jackson again! Join us for our annual Paws in the Park 2-day event, featuring the famous Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show! We will have our chip-timed 5k, a shorter 1-mile-mile ‘Woof Walk,’ and a new Doggie Dash just for kids. Food will be provided by the Jackson Breakfast Rotary. We’ll also have raffles, games for the humans and canines, vendors, demos by Michigan Search and Rescue dogs, and more fun at a family-friendly and safe event focused on raising money for abandoned pets and programs at Cascades Humane Society! All registered participants will receive a Paws in the Park t-shirt and a swag bag from our sponsors! In addition, all 5k participants will receive a unique finishers medal or another comparable item. Today’s Schedule of Events: (Canine Stars Shows and light concessions only) Canine Stars Show #1, 6:00 pm-6:30 pm. Canine Stars Show #2, 7:00pm-7:30pm. Horace Blackman Park, Downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

‘West Side Story’ hits the streets of downtown Lansing

Welcome to Behind the Curtain, a new monthly feature spotlighting the local theater community. Longtime Lansing community theater maven Linda Granger has led the ragtag Starlight Dinner Theater since 2005. Over the years, she’s steadily delivered longtime audience favorites, including a laundry list of outstanding comedies, like last month’s “Harvey.” But this month, she’s taking her vision of producing modern classics in a new direction and an unlikely location. She’s producing and directing the classic musical “West Side Story” on the streets of downtown Lansing.
LANSING, MI
whmi.com

Block Party To ENDALZ In Downtown Howell Sunday

A big family-friendly block party is planned this weekend in downtown Howell as a kick-off to the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This year’s walk is on September 24th at the Brighton Mill Pond but organizers have been working to rebrand the event to become more all-encompassing for all of Livingston County. As such, a big block party and kick-off is set this Sunday on the lawn of the historic courthouse and amphitheater and will coincide with the popular Farmer’s Market.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Ledge, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Entertainment
jtv.tv

Events of Thursday, June 2, 2022

Summer Nights at Leoni Township Park. 6 PM to 9 PM. Summer Nights in Leoni Township Park on 5th St. Enjoy an evening in the park with live music from Fortunate Greg. Shop the vendor market. Let the food vendors make your dinner. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and your dancing shoes.
JACKSON, MI
Morning Sun

Fire guts popular Blanchard restaurant

A popular Blanchard-area diner was gutted by an early-morning fire Thursday. Management at Crystal Fountain Restaurant, 2535 30th Avenue, shared pictures of the blaze and its aftermath on social media and vowed to reopen. Located on M-66 south or Remus and just southwest of Blanchard, the restaurant had served generations...
BLANCHARD, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Smith
WZZM 13

Michigan Bacon Fest coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Coming to Lansing in July is a festival that is bringing fun takes on bacon and beer to the state capital. Outlier Events is planning to bring Michigan's Bacon Fest to Lansing by partnering with Lansing Lugnuts and Footprints of Michigan. No stranger to hosting across...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Runny Egg Pizza is out of this world

For this week’s featured dish, I consulted with our readers to take a trip to one of their top-rated places in Lansing: Zoobie’s Old Town Tavern & Bar. In addition to taking top prize for “Best Pub/Tavern” in last year’s Top of the Town contest, it also won best place for kids to eat free and third place for most expansive beer list. But another badge of honor for the watering hole is that it also houses The Cosmos — a spot known for being a chef-driven, wood-fired pizza lover’s paradise.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theater Company#Stage Lighting#Performing#Musical Theater#Ledges Playhouse
lansingcitypulse.com

A transformative leader

• Snail mail: City Pulse, 1905 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48912. 2.) Write a guest column. Contact Berl Schwartz for more information: publisher@lansingcitypulse.com or (517) 999-5061. (Please include your name, address and telephone number so we can reach you. Keep letters to 250 words or fewer. City Pulse reserves the right to edit letters and columns.)
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

The next pot shop coming to Lansing is all about the ‘feels’

Some readers like to gripe every time a new pot shop opens in Greater Lansing. I already know what some of them are going to say: Really? Another dispensary? Do we really need that?. Well, NIMBYs, the answer is a resounding “yes.” The Capital City just can’t get enough of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
99.1 WFMK

Go Berry Picking at These 5 Mid-Michigan U-Pick Berry Farms

I am all about supporting the community and supporting locally owned businesses. When you spend your money locally, that's where it stays; local. I recently did some searching to find out where I could find Farmers Markets all across the greater Lansing area and came across 14 great ones. Which got me thinking...where can I go to pick my own berries and the like?
LANSING, MI
mycitymag.com

WNEM TV5 News Anchor David Custer

For David Custer, presenting the truth is everything – both as a journalist and personally. As the head news anchor at WNEM TV5 since 2016 and an openly gay man, he has hidden nothing from his viewing audience. Every night, Custer, alongside his friend and co-anchor Meg McLeod anchors the 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm and 10pm broadcasts, providing up-to-date news bulletins and stories ranging from tragic to inspiring. His reporting has earned him seven regional Emmy Awards, several Associated Press and Michigan Association of Broadcasters Awards, and the Great Lakes Bay Region’s Ruby Award as one of the brightest professionals under the age of 40. His personality, style and local storytelling has won him the coveted My City Magazine City’s Choice Award for Best News Anchor for the last six years. (As of this writing, Custer was nominated for 5 more Emmy Awards.)“It is the job of the journalist to seek the truth, to hold people accountable and expose corruption,” he states. “It is our responsibility to accurately tell a story as it is and hold nothing back.” This is always true of Custer: even when the story is his own.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Portion of Jackson’s South Elm closing for construction

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic note for Jackson drivers; South Elm Avenue between East Michigan Avenue and Teneyck Street is closing Wednesday. The closure will allow crews to complete the installation of a storm sewer for the redevelopment of a nearby property. Currently, the road is expected to reopen...
JACKSON, MI
US 103.1

Popular Restaurant in Ann Arbor Closes After 28 Years

After serving residents for the past 28 years, a popular restaurant in Ann arbor has closed its doors for good. We all to hate to see businesses closing their doors in Michigan but unfortunately, it happens all the time. The most recent victim was bd’s Mongolian Grill located in downtown Ann Arbor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy