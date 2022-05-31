ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Byrd Elementary School student competes in Scripps National Spelling Bee

By Stephanie Hill shill@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GyZWD_0fwGikry00

Repoussage.

That was the first word that Kaitlyn Toole, a fifth grader at Byrd Elementary had to spell in the first preliminary round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Tuesday.

She immediately moved on to round 2, where she had to answer the correct meaning of the word vassal. She said it is was an immense space, but the correct meaning was a feudal land leaser. The incorrect answer eliminated Toole from the competition.

Toole was one of 234 students participating in the national competition taking place in Washington, D.C. She earned her spot in the nationals after winning the 2022 South Carolina Regional Spelling Bee in March. The fifth-grader earned her regional spot when she took second place in the Aiken County Public Schools Spelling Bee in February.

The 2022 edition of the bee marks a return to the in-person competition. According to a press release from the Scripps National Spelling Bee, the competition was canceled in 2020 and held mostly virtually in 2021. The finals in 2021 were held in-person near Orlando and featured 11 spellers.

“The 2022 national competitors represent a diverse group of dedicated, hardworking and perseverant students,” said Dr. J. Michael Durnil, executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. “As they prepare for their moment at the microphone, the bee is working to make the whole week an unforgettable experience for them – both on and offstage.

Following the three rounds of preliminaries on Tuesday, the quarterfinals were scheduled to be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, with the semifinals that same day from 8-10 p.m. The finals will be Thursday from 8-10 p.m. All three days of the competition can be streamed live on Ion-plus and at https://spellingbee.com/.

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

Scripps National Spelling Bee Reinstates Contestant After Appeal Saying He Was Denied Relevant Root Word Info

A 13-year-old speller has been reinstated in the Scripps National Spelling Bee following an appeal he launched after he says he was denied relevant root information about a word, the Associated Press reported. Surya Kapu of South Jordan, Utah, misspelled “Leucovorin” Wednesday during a semifinal round in Maryland, which effectively...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
4K+
Followers
206
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy