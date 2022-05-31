ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some Santa Fe Trails To Remain Closed Until At Least June 7th

By KSFR
ksfr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the ongoing fire danger several hiking and biking trails in Santa Fe will remain closed until at least June 7th. The Governing Body voted to extend Mayor Alan Webber’s Emergency Declaration Tuesday morning during a special session. Over the long weekend several residents complained to council...

www.ksfr.org

Comments / 0

Be My Travel Muse

Your Colorful Guide to Santa Fe, New Mexico

When it comes to the American Southwest, Santa Fe will always be on my list. This artist’s haven has a beautiful aesthetic that captures the whimsy of the region while offering its own unique flair. Compared to other places in New Mexico, it definitely has a more upscale vibe, with an impressive array of restaurants, cafés, and art galleries.
Santa Fe Reporter

Challenger Accuses SF County Sheriff of Misusing Badge in Campaign

A Santa Fe city police officer challenging the incumbent Santa Fe County sheriff in the primary election has filed a complaint with the State Ethics Commission. With early and absentee voting ongoing and final ballots to be cast just days away on Tuesday, June 7, the complaint from David Webb accuses Adan Mendoza of improperly displaying his badge and uniform in campaign materials. Webb’s complaint offers as evidence two flyers in which “Candidate Mendoza is appearing in his SFCSO uniform and badge of office in support of purely campaign-based photographs which is wholly unrelated to the official duties of the office of Santa Fe County as opposed to on-duty activity.” State law prohibits public officers form using “property belonging to a state agency or local government agency” for unauthorized purposes. The complaint also notes some of Mendoza’s ads omit “the candidates, committee or other person who authorized and paid for the advertisement.” Mendoza told the Santa Fe New Mexican on Wednesday that the complaint filed May 31 was “a last-ditch effort from my opponent to try and discredit my reputation.” Voters who are registered with one of the state’s three designated major parties are eligible to cast ballots in the election, with same-day registration also available. Many local races, including for sheriff, feature contests now and no opponents in the November general election. Find local voting details here and read all of SFR’s election coverage here.
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas recreation center to expand, construction to begin soon

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations will start soon at a popular community center in Los Lunas. The Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center is nearly doubling in size. Along with adding another gym, there are plans to expand the weight room and additional rooms for other activities. During construction, the park, basketball court, and splash pad will remain […]
knau.org

Historic steam railroad opening postponed due to New Mexico wildfire threat

The commission that oversees a historic steam railroad in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado has voted to delay opening its operating season by nearly three weeks because of the extreme wildfire threats in the region. The Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad operates passenger trains on 64-miles of narrow-gauge tracks...
ANTONITO, CO
rrobserver.com

BREAKING: City to investigate flooding in Enchanted Hills

Rio Rancho residents are having to navigate through a flood down Enchanted Hills Boulevard. (Gregory Hasman/Observer) The City of Rio Rancho is looking into a report of a water leak in Enchanted Hills between NM 528 and Lincoln Avenue/Jager Drive on Thursday morning. “We won’t know the severity until they’ve...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Teen remains in custody, Water running low, Cold front, Downtown space center, Albuquerque’s history

Wednesday’s Top Stories APS, Teachers Federation agree to pay raises for licensed employees Upgrades at Kirtland Air Force Base meant to speed up wildfire response What’s generating complaints in New Mexico’s cannabis industry? Ocean off-limits as 40 million gallons of Mexican sewage flow north of the border daily On gun reform, neighboring Canada takes a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Alan Webber
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe Mayor Will Propose Municipal Gun Ban

In his new weekly letter about city government, Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber says he intends to propose a ban on guns in municipal spaces—comparable to Albuquerque’s ban—in the wake of the horrendous May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as well as those in Buffalo, New York and Laguna Woods, California. “This is sickening,” Webber writes. “Saddening. Depressing. Angering. Motivating. We need to talk about it, and we need to do something about it.” The proposal to ban guns in city buildings, parks and spaces is one of seven actions the mayor suggests, including increasing the pressure on the state Legislature to pass more meaningful gun reform. “Our message to the State on gun safety legislation: Lead, follow or get out of the way.” If the Legislature fails to do so, the mayor adds, lawmakers should amend the state Constitution, which preempts local governments from enacting restrictions more stringent than state law. “If you won’t pass additional meaningful gun laws,” Webber writes, “then do away with the Constitutional prohibition against our taking action.” Webber’s letter also cites gun buy-backs; gun violence prevention programs in schools; various behavioral interventions; and violence intervention programs as steps that need to be taken to curb gun violence. Webber says he intends to proclaim Friday, June 3 as Gun Violence Awareness Day in Santa Fe.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District has no more water

This is not a drought; it’s the new climate and it is going to keep getting worse — Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District. Los Lunas — Only months into the 2022 irrigation season, Jason Casuga, chief engineer and CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, told the 50-plus farmers gathered at the Los Lunas Transportation Center last week the district is predicting irrigation waters will run out by the first week of June.
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Civil, Spanish-American War-era cemetery needs cleanup help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s final resting place for nearly 500 veterans in Albuquerque, dating back to the 1880’s. Ahead of the 4th of July holiday, organizers are looking for help cleaning up one of central New Mexico’s historic cemeteries. With nearly 12,000 burial plots in southeast Albuquerque, the Fairview Cemetery will host a clean up […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
#La Tierra#Fire#Police Paul Joye#Covid
KRQE News 13

A northern New Mexico community’s well is running dry

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A community in northern New Mexico already impacted by the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon Fire has another problem on their hands. Buena Vista in Mora County is home to more than 350 people and right now families are struggling because the community’s well is running dry. Imagine not having access to clean water […]
MORA COUNTY, NM
bernco.gov

Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque, and AMAFCA Combine Efforts to Deter Illegal Dumping

Bernalillo County – Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque, the Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority (AMAFCA), and members of the Illegal Dumping Partnership (IDP), are joining together to address illegal dumping on private and public open spaces. This entails a multifaceted effort to include increased patrolling, enforcement, community outreach, and education.
BERNALILLO, NM
Yale Environment 360

The Vanishing Rio Grande: Warming Takes a Toll on a Legendary River

Hiking through the emerald green canopy of the bosque, or riverside cottonwood forest, near downtown Albuquerque, Tricia Snyder, an advocate for WildEarth Guardians, believes zero hour has arrived for the Rio Grande. Though the river this day is high and a rich chocolatey-red color, water levels are historically low and dropping precipitously. Experts predict the Rio Grande will dry up completely all the way to Albuquerque this summer for the first time since the 1980s.
RIO GRANDE COUNTY, CO
cntraveler.com

At this Albuquerque Restaurant, the Flavors of New Mexico's 19 Pueblos Come Together

Since long before the United States was even an idea, the southwestern landscape we now recognize as the state of New Mexico has been home to vibrant Indigenous communities that have known how to endure the conditions of the high desert. Before contact with European settlers in 1492, Pueblo tribes subsisted on foods only grown on this continent, like corn, beans, squash, and chiles, supplementing their diets with game and gathered wild foods like onions and berries. Major ancient cities, like the complex at the presently named Chaco Culture National Historical Park, prospered. “As self-governing, agrarian societies, the native peoples flourished, able to sustain their civilizations for centuries,” says Jon Ghahate, museum educator at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FireRescue1

Firefighter seriously hurt in helicopter water drop on N.M. wildfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A firefighter was seriously injured when a helicopter dropped a load of water on several members of a hotshot crew Sunday morning as they helped contain the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. The member of the Vale Interagency Hotshot Crew underwent multiple surgeries at an Albuquerque hospital...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Scenes Of Accident On N.M. 4 Near Intersection 502

Scene of a two-vehicle accident involving this Corvette sports vehicle and a ‘Geek Squad’ van that occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday on N.M. 4 near intersection 502. No injuries were reported. The accident was turned over to the Santa Fe County Sherriff’s Office so the cause is not known at this time or whether citations were issued. Photo by Nancy Ann Hibbs.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM

