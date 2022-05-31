ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethany, OK

Bethany City Officials Update Boil Water Notice

By News 9
 2 days ago
The City of Bethany said Tuesday that the boil water notice has been localized, meaning some parts of the city remain under the notice while others are no longer.

The city made the decision in conjunction with the Department of Environmental Quality.

According to the city's Facebook page, the following areas remain under the boil order: Northwest 23rd Street from Council to Rockwell, Northwest 28th Terrace from Council to Alexander, Council from Northwest 28th Terrace to Northwest 23rd Street, Alexander from Northwest 28th Terrace to Northwest 21st Street.

If you do not live in the above areas mentioned, city officials said you are no longer subject to the boil notice.

DEQ will continue testing water in the now-localized areas.

