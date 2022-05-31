ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

10 Questions with ... Jonah Griss-Bush

allaccess.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBringing great live alternative acts to the Hudson Valley and sharing them with our audience is really the embodiment of who we are as a station. I’ve found a similarity with country and alternative formats is that there’s real passion about the music and an openness to discovering new acts. Being...

cdn-7.allaccess.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Pine Bush, NY Native Announced As New Singer of Great White

The new singer of rock band Great White is a rocker with quite a resume, originally from right here in the Hudson Valley. Great White formed out of Los Angeles in 1977 and gained success in the 1980's with exposure on MTV and platinum-selling records like 1987's Once Bitten featuring songs like "Rock Me" and "Save Your Love" to the 1989 album ...Twice Shy with songs like "Once Bitten, Twice Shy". The Ian Hunter cover of "Once Bitten, Twice Shy" earned the band a Grammy nomination for Best Hard Rock Performance. The album went platinum in the summer of 1989 and double platinum by the fall of that same year. Sadly, the band made headlines many years later with the tragic Station Nightclub fire of 2003 which took the lives of around 100 people in West Warwick, Rhode Island.
HUDSON, NY
allaccess.com

New York Press Club Names 2022 Awards Winners

The NEW YORK PRESS CLUB has named the winners of its annual awards for 2022, with several radio winners on the list. Winners will receive their awards at a dinner on JUNE 7th in MANHATTAN. The radio winners include:. Continuing Coverage NY Metro: AUDACY News WINS-A/NEW YORK, staff, "Battling the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Entertainment
City
New York City, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
swfloridadailynews.com

‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams found dead in apartment at 54

BROOKLYN, NY (WABC) — Michael K. Williams, an actor best known for his work on “The Wire” was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday. Police said Williams, 54, who played the character Omar on “The Wire,” was found by a family member, reported local ABC affiliate WABC.
BROOKLYN, NY
WWLP

Next total solar eclipse will pass through Upstate New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WETM) – The next total solar eclipse isn’t coming for almost two years, but its extremely narrow path of totality will pass right through Western New York. Here’s how to watch it: What is a solar eclipse? A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the Sun and casts […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ethan Allen’s owner defends listing boat for sale

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The infamous Ethan Allen, the pleasure boat that capsized killing 20 people on Lake George, is for sale. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker found the boat and asked the owner why he would want to sell something tied to such a horrible tragedy. For 13 years, the Ethan Allen has sat outside […]
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
Person
Nick
Person
Prodigy
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Dangerous Road in New York State

We all have to drive places. To work, to get groceries, run errands, road trips. Most of us take at least two or three car rides per day, especially on busy weekdays. Here in Western New York, we have it pretty good in terms of traffic. We deal with standard rush hour congestion around 8 am and 4-5 pm, but in general, we don't have the amount of traffic other nearby cities do.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative Music#Yankee#Townsquare
Q 105.7

Capital Region Restaurants Dealing with New Kind of Thieves

There's a relatively new type of theft happening around the Capital Region and it targets local restaurants. The thieves aren't after what's in the safe, they're after what may have cooked your last meal. Used cooking oil. Frank Scavio is the owner of five Albany area Paesan's Pizza locations. He...
ALBANY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Making broadband internet connections to New York’s hardest-to-reach places

New York is continuing to expand broadband internet access statewide through a new initiative called ConnectALL. A replacement for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New NY Broadband Program, the ConnectALL initiative is a $1.4 billion program that will use $300 million of state money and $1.1 billion from the federal government. Of the federal money, $800 million comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and $345 million from the American Rescue Plan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube

Comments / 0

Community Policy