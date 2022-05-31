ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot & Humid Weather for the First of June

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be another hot and humid day as we usher in June, with highs in the mid 90s, and heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees. Wednesday marks the official beginning of the 6-months long hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin, and we already have a good chance for our first named storm. A disturbance over far southern Mexico could move into the Gulf by the weekend, becoming "Alex". The track is then over Florida and off the Mid-Atlantic coast.

A cold front will move through the area Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing a good chance for scattered showers and storms to the area. A few storms could be strong to severe. The weather in the wake of the front will be very nice, with low to mid 80s and dry weather through the weekend.

Heat and humidity will gradually increase next week, with highs nearing 90 on Tuesday with another chance for showers and storms.

