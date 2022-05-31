LaFleur: ‘I Want Everybody’ at Voluntary OTAs

Packers coach Matt LaFleur, however, didn't have to close to everybody on the field for Tuesday's practice. And you could sense the frustration.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – “Control what you can control” is right out of Coachspeak 101.
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur wishes all his players would be in attendance for the voluntary organized team activities. But that’s something he can’t control. As was the case last week, a number of key players were absent for the start of the second week of OTAs on Tuesday.
While the attendance sheet is out of LaFleur’s control, he seemed at least a little perturbed that so many players weren’t present. Under former coach Mike McCarthy, the Packers generally had full participation, or at least close to it, by the time OTAs were complete. So far, participation is considerably less than 100 percent.
“Each guy has that right to make that choice,” he said before practice. “If you’re asking me, I want everybody here. So, I think some of the thought process may have changed over what’s transpired over the last two years, especially with our COVID situation where we didn’t have OTAs. But my thing to our guys is, well, neither did anybody else. So, everybody had the same circumstances that they were dealing with. With everybody being open, you'd like to see as many guys as possible here.”
One player who was present after missing at least part of last week was cornerback Rasul Douglas. A sensation last season after being grabbed off Arizona’s practice squad, Douglas got his wish by re-signing early in free agency.
“The guys welcomed me in,” Douglas said after practice. “Honestly, my first home game here, I was thinking I want to be here forever.”
Douglas had five interceptions in his abbreviated first season with Green Bay, including a pair of pick-sixes, and allowed just a 44.6 percent completion rate, according to Sports Info Solutions. He dropped only one interception in 12 games but dropped one on Tuesday, when he showed his typically strong anticipation skills and burst to the ball.
“It feels good,” to be back, he said, “but nothing’s ever [guaranteed], you know what I’m saying? A contract means a contract, but at any time, if you’re not doing what you’re supposed to be doing, they can let you go. You just got to keep working.”
While three receivers – including Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins – were absent again, 31-year-old veteran Randall Cobb was doing his thing while wearing a hooded sweatshirt beneath his jersey on an 80-plus-degree day.
“He’s such a leader in that room, not only on offense, but he’s been sitting there in those special teams meetings and doing a great job with that and being able to help a lot of these young guys out,” LaFleur said.
Here was the participation report from Tuesday.
Not at practice: QB Aaron Rodgers, WR Amari Rodgers, WR Sammy Watkins, WR Allen Lazard, RB Patrick Taylor, TE Marcedes Lewis, OLB Rashan Gary, OLB Jonathan Garvin, OLB Randy Ramsey, OLB Preston Smith, CB Jaire Alexander, S Adrian Amos.
Rehab group: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), DT Dean Lowry (unknown), DT Hauati Pututau (unknown).
“Our guys have done a really good job of letting us know when something comes up or they can’t make it,” LaFleur said. “Apparently, it was pretty challenging getting into Green Bay last night. A lot of flights getting cancelled all across the country. So, we’re missing a couple guys that we had anticipated being here.”
LaFleur said “the plan all along” has been to keep Bakhtiari out until the start of training camp. He missed almost all of last season – including the playoff loss to San Francisco – with the ACL tear sustained on New Year’s Eve 2020.
Following his victory in Capital One's The Match on Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some interesting remarks about his future in the NFL. "Tommy [Tom Brady] obviously set the bar so high with playing for so many years, but I can definitely see the end coming," Rodgers said.
Former New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was all out of sorts on his way to The Match, a charity and celebrity golf event. Brady somehow got lost on his way to the opening tee — and he held up the beginning of the matchup.
Four of the NFL's top quarterbacks will collide on the golf course for "The Match." Veteran legends Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will take on younger superstars Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on Wednesday night at Wynn Golf Club. Bleacher Report teased the TNT event by highlighting the generational divide...
The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
Free agent defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh has spent the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2020 while helping them to build one of the better defenses in the league. However, Suh’s 2022 return is unlikely after the latest move made by the Buccaneers. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the team has agreed to sign former Chicago Bears star Akiem Hicks.
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
Jay Ajayi was once considered one of the best young running backs in football, but his career fizzled out after he tore his ACL in 2018. The former Miami Dolphins star has been trying for years to collect an insurance policy related to the injury, and he finally succeeded. Ajayi’s...
The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
Najee Harris sought out Jerome Bettis shortly after being drafted by the Steelers last spring. Along with watching film with Bettis, Harris has taken something else from the Hall of Fame running back's playbook. Harris is currently 244 pounds (h/t Mark Kaboly of The Athletic), up roughly four pounds from what Harris said he weighed as a rookie.
Ndamukong Suh has not yet signed a contract for the 2022 season. The good news though is that he reportedly has a couple of suitors. According to Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders are still in on Suh. The Cleveland Browns, however, have "backed off."
The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
The NFL season is just a couple of months away for the Cleveland Browns, but their starting quarterback’s legal issues aren’t going away. There’s been an additional lawsuit filed against him by a 23rd woman joining piling on Deshaun Watson’s legal troubles with new allegations. Nia...
The Match between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen is Wednesday night. Ahead of the annual golf event, there has been constant smack talk between the two quarterback duos. Each NFL has been the butt of a couple of jokes, but none more so than the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.
Trevon Mason didn't enjoy a long career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday, less than three weeks after signing him as an undrafted free agent, the Steelers officially released the defensive tackle. Mason, who also worked out for the New York Jets, earned a spot on the Steelers during rookie...
The Carolina Panthers were without rookie quarterback Matt Corral for today's OTA session. Unfortunately, the reason for Corral's absence was an unspecified family tragedy, according to head coach Matt Rhule. The 2022 third-round pick called Rhule early this morning to explain his situation. Rhule says he told Corral to "take...
Deebo Samuel hasn't shied away from expressing his displeasure with the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. However, it doesn't sound like he'll be traded anytime soon. While at the Dwight Clark Legacy Series on Monday, 49ers general manager John Lynch was asked about Samuel's future with the team. Lynch told...
On Tuesday night, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of veteran running back Darrel Williams, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs. "In a move already foreshadowed by GM Steve Keim last week during his appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' the Cardinals officially signed former Kansas City Chief Darrel Williams to a one-year contract on Tuesday," the statement read. "It gives the team another option to fill the void left when Chase Edmonds exited as a free agent."
The Minnesota Vikings do not lack for talent, especially on the offensive side of the football. Well, on Tuesday, their offensive skill increased a little bit more. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Vikings have signed former Miami Dolphins receiver Albert Wilson to a one-year contract. Wilson made...
The Green Bay Packers had quite the task ahead of them after the Davante Adams trade. Not only that, but they lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to free agency. To help makeup for the offense they lost, the Packers used three of their 11 draft picks on wide receivers. While Christian Watson, who was drafted in the second round is getting the most hype, fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs is the one turning heads during OTA’s.
Comments / 2