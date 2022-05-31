Saving Energy During Summer

Window Treatments: Use window treatments to block out the sun. Pay attention to which windows get direct sun during the summer and use window treatments to help block out the sun. This will keep your home cooler. Use a Fan:...
Radiant heat may be costly to install, but it’s among the most energy-efficient methods of heating your home. If you’re thinking of using a radiant heating system in your home, energy-efficient upgrades could save you 5% to 30% on your monthly energy bill while also ensuring the health and safety of your home, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
No doubt about it, providing energy to a home these days is a pricy proposition. With the cost of living on the rise due to inflation, supply chain issues, and higher interest rates, the price of household energy is on the rise, too. “The cost-of-living crisis and increased price cap...
Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash. With the inflation and increasing prices on everything, it is worth asking whether or not investing in solar panels is worth the money? According to the International Energy Agency report, the global solar energy output for 2020 was 156 terawatt hours. Also, between 2020 and 2021 alone, the number of solar panels installed had shot up by more than 1.5%. Furthermore, it is estimated that the solar energy market will grow beyond $200 billion by 2026.
Researchers described a computer simulation model that addresses the issue of solar power's inherent intermittency by including biomass as another renewable energy source to develop a dependable, economical heating solution while lowering carbon dioxide emissions. The solar-biomass hybrid system described is based on distributed multi-generation technology that combines photovoltaic, thermal,...
Tesla has updated its referral program reward for solar roof installations to reduce it from $500 to $300 per referred installation. Last year, we reported that Tesla plans to completely revamp its referral program:. “According to a source familiar with the matter, Tesla plans to eliminate referral links, which owners...
Has IHI Corp finally cracked the clean energy code?. So the earth isn’t doing too well at the moment. Maybe you’ve noticed that California is always on fire, and that every summer seems to be the hottest on record, or the second hottest on record. And let’s not...
This London-based biotech startup is working to break the reliance on the petroleum industry and create a sustainable standard for packaging. Shellworks secured a $6.2 million seed round and wants to prove that it can scale its petroleum-free and compostable packaging that acts like plastic but can break down in just a year, according to the company.
Hydrogen could be an important part of our future energy supply: It can be stored, transported and burned as needed. However, most of the hydrogen available today is a by-product of natural gas production, and this has to change for climate protection reasons. The best strategy so far to produce environmentally friendly "green hydrogen" is to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity that comes from renewable energy sources, for example photovoltaic cells.
The Plastplan is a design studio that focuses on using recycled materials that are mainly plastic. The company has developed machines that can be used for recycling. The design studio based in Iceland aims to help make a sustainable planet by resolving society’s excessive use of plastic. It may not achieve the ultimate solution but every little effort matters when it comes to the planet’s future. With the idea that recycled plastic has potential, Plasplan combines the concepts of product designers Björn Steinar and Brynjólfur. With the latter’s background in mechanical engineering and computer science, the pair can work on a collection of household goods and furniture items made solely made from recycled plastic.
Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com.
If plastic comes from oil and gas, which come originally from plants, why isn’t it biodegradable? – Neerupama, age 11, Delhi, India
To better understand why plastics don’t biodegrade, let’s start with how plastics are made and how biodegradation works.
Oil, also known as petroleum, is a fossil fuel. That means it’s made from the remains of very old living organisms, such as algae, bacteria and plants. These organisms were buried deep underground for millions of years....
In the residential solar industry, one company has charted a different path. It's producing solar electricity, not with rooftop panels or a traditional ground mounted rack, but with solar powered sunflowers. Smartflower Solar offers what it calls "sculptural" solar: an array of panels that unfurls in the morning, tracks the...
Heatwaves are worsening due to climate change, plaguing typically chilly places like Seattle and parts of Europe. Places that are already used to tropical temperatures, including India and Pakistan, are experiencing conditions bordering on unlivable. With worsening heat comes a steady demand for air conditioning units, which are set to...
(BPT) - If you’ve found that your expenses are going up each month, you’re not alone. Inflation in the U.S. has hit an all-time high in 40 years to 8.5% over the last 12 months. That means that the average American household is spending an extra $296.45 per month because of inflation, according to a report by Moody Analytics.
Our unhealthy practices and way of living are truly harmful to the environment and have been slowly leading to its deterioration. And the world has been changing (for the worse) because of this. Hence, it is extremely important to live sustainably and consciously and to take care of the environment. Integrating sustainability into our day-to-day lives has become crucial! And we can do this in various ways. Designers and creators are coming up with sustainable alternatives for almost everything! Every product that is necessary and utilized by us in our everyday routine has an eco-friendly alternative to it. Replacing our usual mass-produced designs with these greener options will make a huge difference to the environment and Mother Earth! From a fish leather derived from salmon skins to sustainable eco plates – we’ve curated a whole collection of sustainable product designs to help you go green!
We received a statement from our electricity provider, OVO, citing a projected annual bill of £40,052.43. We live in a three-bedroom house with storage heaters and had expected our bills to total around £4,000. I called to query this and spoke to a customer service agent who at first couldn’t see the problem, then worked out a sum that was more reasonable. A few days later, we were informed that the annual estimate was now £52,235.64. I called again and spoke to an agent who couldn’t understand my concern since it was an estimate, not a bill. I logged a complaint via the website and was asked to send a photo of the estimate. I then received a message telling me that no further action would be taken.
Electric cars could be made with plastic from old clunkers, according to new research. Bumpers, carpets, mats, seating, seals, and door casings have been turned into graphene, which is the world’s lightest material. Invented by British scientists almost two decades ago, it is set to revolutionize the automative industry.
When you get a broken arm or leg, one of the things that you can do to help it heal is to put the limb in a cast. They all look almost the same with their usual white color and with the material made from cement. The only thing you can do to make it look different is to have your friends sign it or even get someone to put some graffiti-like art on it so you have something nice to look at while recovering (and while it’s itching like crazy). What if there was a more interesting-looking and more sustainable option to give people a better cast experience?
Comments / 0