Cuba: Ecology & Culture

Our enthusiasm for Tierra Peru is not not related to their sensational pisco sours. Nor should the fuzzy feeling we get from seeing a local restaurant on the Essex Road regularly heaving on a Wednesday night be ignored either. Also, their tender ox heart skewers with a lively chimichurri play their part but, more than anything, it’s the biscuits. Tierra Peru’s alfajores. They’re small, dinky things, and short in every sense of the word. Perfectly crumbly and filled with a centimetre of sweet, luscious dulce de leche. Come here with your family and friends, because it's a loving and celebratory kind of restaurant. But, be warned, you'll likely have to share your biscuits.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO