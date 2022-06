An Englishman, a Romanian, and a Maltese walk into a bar. This is not the start of a bad joke; it's the start of a typical summer evening in Hermoupolis, the stately capital of Syros and all of the Cyclades islands. Sea and skyline blush hot pink as dusk settles over the rooftop bar-restaurant of the Aristide, a hotel in the aristocratic Vaporia neighborhood. The Englishman, a documentary filmmaker, has a summer house next door. The Romanian woman runs a yachting business on the island, and the Maltese gentleman works for the European Parliament but returns to Syros every summer. Aside from a shared love of this idiosyncratic island, what brought them together is their hostess, Oana Aristide.

