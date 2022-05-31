ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Another hurricane season

By The Virginian-Pilot & Daily Press Editorial Board, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to the summer — students are counting down the final days of school, vacation plans are taking shape and warmer weather beckons us all to the water to enjoy the many benefits of coastal living.

But today, June 1, is also a consequential date on the calendar, as it marks the beginning of another Atlantic hurricane season. And just as there are some common routines to ushering in the summer, there are preparations that every Hampton Roads resident should take to ready themselves for storm season.

Thankfully, it’s been a while since the region experienced the full might and fury of a powerful tropical system. Hampton Roads is lucky that its geography provides some semblance of protection from the sweeping turns of these storms, and fortunate that North Carolina juts out sufficiently to have taken the sting out of countless hurricanes over the years.

Still, anyone who lives near the coast knows these storms can be unpredictable and every year could see our luck run out. And we know that a tropical system need not make landfall here to cause considerable damage through heavy rain, powerful winds and storm-surge flooding.

That’s why making preparations now, when the seas are calm and skies are clear, is so important. There’s no need to wait until the last minute — and it’s essential to take some important measures immediately.

That begins with flood insurance, since most policies take 30 days to take effect. Securing protection now through the National Flood Insurance Program is vital in this region, especially given the worsening flood risk due to rising seas and land subsidence in Hampton Roads.

Understand that regular homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies do not cover damage from flooding — and flooding tends to be the most costly of disasters for a residence. So visit floodsmart.gov today for more information about how to purchase flood insurance.

Considering how much low-lying land we have here in Hampton Roads, it’s also good for residents to familiarize themselves with the commonwealth’s evacuation protocol, which prioritizes those at greatest risk. Visit the Virginia Department of Emergency Management website ( vaemergency.gov ) to “Know Your Zone” and be ready in case the governor authorizes a coastal evacuation. Have a plan to get out of harm’s way and make sure everyone in your family knows it.

The final important step to take at the start of hurricane season is preparation of an emergency kit. While the governor may require people to leave their homes, many will stay put to ride out a storm. But that depends on having the necessary supplies to do so.

Again, the VDEM website has a checklist for building a survival kit, including water (1 gallon per person per day; don’t forget about your pets), non-perishable food, medicine and first aid supplies, a NOAA weather radio, flashlights, batteries and copies of personal documents. Find the full list at vaemergency.gov/prepare/emergency-kit/ .

The general guidelines call for having three days of supplies on hand, but five is better if you have the storage space. Remember that emergency responders will have plenty to do in the aftermath of a storm so the longer you can remain self-sufficient, the better.

Speaking of which, don’t drive through floodwaters. It takes less than an inch of moving water to push a vehicle off the road so avoid driving through flooding at all costs. (Best to not wade or play in that water either since it’ll include all the gunk that’s on the roadway and you don’t want your kids splashing around in that.)

Forecasters are again calling for an above-normal hurricane season. The NOAA predicts 14- 21 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and between three and six major hurricanes.

Will Hampton Roads’ good fortune hold or is this the year our luck runs out? Even as we hope for the best, we should take some time this week to prepare for the worst.

