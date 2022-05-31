ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers' Crosby eager to bounce back after 2021 struggles

By STEVE MEGARGEE
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GhHGb_0fwGZKid00

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby took an unusual step to establish an immediate kinship with his new holder.

When former Chicago Bears punter Pat O’Donnell was looking for a place for his family to live after signing with the Packers in March, Crosby invited them to stay over at his house.

“We just wanted to get to know them as much as possible early on, so that as we moved through this, it just kind of makes things easier,” Crosby said.

Crosby and O’Donnell had only known each other as opponents up until this point.

But in the three weeks that the O’Donnell family stayed at their house, they got to know each other well enough to produce a video homage to the movie “Step Brothers” that each posted on social media.

“I feel we accelerated our friendship by like three years in those three weeks,” O’Donnell said.

The Packers are hoping they established the kind of chemistry that can help the 37-year-old Crosby bounce back from a tough season. Green Bay’s career scoring leader made just 73.5% of his field-goal attempts last season for his lowest accuracy rate since 2012.

Crosby broke his own franchise record by making 27 consecutive field goals from 2020-21, but the end of that streak in a 25-22 overtime victory at Cincinnati marked the beginning of a tailspin. He went through a midseason stretch in which he missed eight of 14 field-goal attempts.

He went 10 of 11 over the Packers’ last six regular-season games, but had a 39-yard attempt blocked in a 13-10 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Crosby was working with a new holder last season after the Packers acquired Corey Bojorquez to replace JK Scott as the punter. The Packers also switched long snappers at midseason, with Steven Wirtel replacing Hunter Bradley.

Asked about how he can put his 2021 struggles behind him, Crosby replies by saying he wants to get better from those experiences.

“I don’t think you ever just truly flush something,” Crosby said. “If you don’t learn from it and make sure that you continue to improve on the things that didn’t go well and build on the things that did go well, then stuff will repeat itself.”

Crosby has a history of responding after his rare slumps. He made a career-low 63.6% of his field-goal attempts in 2012, but was accurate 89.2% of the time the following season.

New Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia is well aware of that history.

“He’s come back from a down year (before) to play really well,” Bisaccia said earlier this offseason. “So I’m excited about being around him, learning from him, seeing what his strengths are and where we can go forward and keep improving.”

Crosby says he appreciates Bisaccia's straightforward approach.

“He's going to tell you how he feels and where you stand," Crosby said. “He’ll applaud you when you do it well and then he’ll correct it right away whenever it needs to be adjusted. So I love just the clear-cut, 'This is what’s expected.’ That’s how I operate. There’s no gray area there.”

The Packers have kicker Dominik Eberle on the roster as well, but continue to show faith in Crosby. They’ve looked for other ways to boost their special teams.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has acknowledged they signed O’Donnell to take over for Bojorquez, now with the Cleveland Browns, in part because of O’Donnell’s consistency as a holder.

Crosby's recent living arrangements show how eager he was to get to know his new holder.

“We just kind of learned the rhythms of how we operate,” Crosby said. “Seeing the things he does on and off the field, it’s been good for me to just kind of continue to learn and grow as well. He’s a pro’s pro.”

That growth will include plenty of bonding away from the practice field. The Crosby and O’Donnell families aren’t living under the same roof anymore, but they’re still spending time together.

“We try to see them quite a bit still because their little daughter, my kids really fell in love with her,” Crosby said. “They kind of wear her out and chase her around, so she goes home and takes good naps.”

NOTES: Cornerback Rasul Douglas practiced Tuesday after not being present for the workout last week that was open to reporters. ... Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari is attending practices but isn’t participating in workouts. Bakhtiari tore his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31, 2020. He returned in the Packers’ regular-season finale last season, but wasn’t available for the playoff loss to the 49ers. “Our plan all along was to kind of hold him from this time of year and make sure he’s continuing to get stronger and ready to go hopefully for training camp,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers Coach Has Strong Words for Absent Sammy Watkins

The Green Bay Packers have started their voluntary OTA’s, as all other NFL teams have done. There are many players who are present at these workouts, but some notable names are missing. As everyone knew would be the case, Aaron Rodgers will not be showing up to any voluntary team activities. That decision was addressed by quarterbacks coach Tom Clements earlier this offseason. However, one new name is missing: Sammy Watkins.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Giants Sends Promising Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have a great young core of wide receivers. Their 2022 Draft Class includes wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Both of these young players are expected to contribute almost immediately. However, without Davante Adams, the Packers’ current group of wide receivers have a combined two seasons in which they have a 1,000-yard season. That lone season belongs to Randall Cobb, who accomplished the feat in 2014. Allen Lazard set a career-high with 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins accomplished it in 2015. In other words, the Packers have a lot of unproven talent on their roster. If they want to add a potential number one wide receiver, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay could be an intriguing target.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Derek Carr's brother says former Packers star Davante Adams had been trying to join Raiders since 2017

The Packers stunned the rest of the NFL this offseason when they traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders. Well, most of the NFL. Adams had previously admitted it'd be a "dream" to reunite with college teammate Derek Carr, Las Vegas' quarterback. Carr's brother, David, confirmed as much this week, telling "The Rich Eisen Show" that Adams had been angling to team up with Derek on the Raiders for something like five years before his actual trade.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

3 Bears Stars Who Can Lead The Team To An NFC North Crown

The new leadership the Chicago Bears have is trying to retool the team for 2022 and beyond. While some moves might puzzle fans, others have come to fans as a welcome delight. However, the one thing Bears fans want the most is another NFC North crown. They are sick and...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Nfl#American Football#Sports#Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Cardinals Sends All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins to Green Bay

The Packers and Cardinals have both had off-seasons to remember in 2022. Both teams still expect to compete for a top playoff spot in their own right. Consequently, This Packers trade would give the Cardinals and immediate contributor, while Green Bay would get a weapon for a playoff push. Going into the 2022 season the Green Bay Packers still are’t too sure who their number one wide receiver will be. Receivers Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Romeo Doubs figure to be the top five.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers: PFF Drops Crazy Grade for Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Everyone knows, well except for Colin Cowherd and Skip Bayless, just how good Aaron Rodgers is. After all, he has won the NFL MVP Award four times. This includes wins in each of the past two seasons. It shouldn’t be a surprise, therefore, that the media outlook Pro Football Focus (PFF) has graded Rodgers very highly over the past two season. How high? Try the highest graded quarterback in the NFL.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Wide Reciever Romeo Doubs Is Turning Heads During OTA’s

The Green Bay Packers had quite the task ahead of them after the Davante Adams trade. Not only that, but they lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown to free agency. To help makeup for the offense they lost, the Packers used three of their 11 draft picks on wide receivers. While Christian Watson, who was drafted in the second round is getting the most hype, fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs is the one turning heads during OTA’s.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
Adrian Holman

2022 NFL Draft Review: Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will look to continue their dominance of the NFC North next season. The Packers have won the division three years in a row with 13 wins in each of those seasons. The regular season has not been the problem for Green Bay, but the postseason has been over these three seasons.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Highlights from Practice 4 of Packers OTAs

The story of Tuesday’s practice at Green Bay Packers organized team activities wasn’t the absence of Aaron Rodgers or several other starters. It wasn’t an impressive day by a rookie. Nor was it the strong day by a veteran in need of a bounce-back season. While all...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Kicker Mason Crosby Could Break Two Iron-Man Records in 2022

When people think of the Green Bay Packers, there a few players that automatically come to mind. Aaron Rodgers and his incredible arm-talent. LeRoy Butler and Reggie White anchoring a Super Bowl defense. Brett Favre and his consecutive game streak. Vince Lombardi and Bart Starr winning championship after championship. There are so many great names that people may think of first when the Green Bay Packers are mentioned, but the first name is probably not the franchise’s all-time scoring leader. That title belong to current Packers kicker Mason Crosby. In 2022, Mason Crosby likely will also etch his name into the team’s and NFL’s record books once again.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Raiders WR Davante Adams will elevate Derek Carr and his teammates

The Las Vegas Raiders showed how much they value quarterback Derek Carr this offseason. They first traded for wide receiver Davante Adams and later gave him a multi-year extension. Carr should see an uptick in production in 2022 due to Adam’s arrival but he won’t be the only beneficiary.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers biggest salary cap hits entering 2022 season

The Green Bay Packers reworked or touched almost every veteran contract available to squeeze the most out of the salary cap entering the 2022 season. While quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads the way with one of the biggest cap hits in football, the Packers have just three players with a cap hit over $10 million this season, highlighting how the team evened out the charges at the top to help keep the roster together.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Two Packers minicamp practices June 7-8 open to public

GREEN BAY – The Packers have announced that two minicamp practices on Tuesday, June 7, and Wednesday, June 8, will be open to the public. The workouts will take place at Nitschke Field at 11:45 a.m. each day. The Packers are holding their three-day mandatory minicamp next week. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Rumor: Davante Adams Had Been Trying to Force Packers to Trade Him to Raiders for Years

Fans of the Green Bay Packers were exuberant when the team decided to place its franchise tag on Davante Adams. Using the tag was a move that the Packers had not made since 2010. Unfortunately, however, Davante Adams turned down every long-term extension offer that the Packers made. He refused to play under the tag, too, forcing the Packers to trade him. He ended up being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick. For Adams, it is a chance to play in front of his family, many of whom have not seen him play professionally in person. If one rumor is to be believed, Adams has been trying to get the Packers to send him to Las Vegas for the last few years.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Mason Crosby: There’s a high expectation with Rich Bisaccia

After a poor year on special teams capped by a particularly bad performance in a playoff loss to San Francisco, the Packers hired Rich Bisaccia to be their special teams coordinator. Having done that job well for several teams before his successful stint as Las Vegas’ interim head coach last...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
63K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy