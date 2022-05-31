ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers reach one-year deal with DT Akiem Hicks

ktbb.com
 2 days ago

Former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks reached agreement Tuesday on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hicks’ addition likely means the end of defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh’s time in Tampa. Suh also is an...

On3.com

New information emerges surrounding Marion Barber's death

The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt, Wife Announcement

On Thursday afternoon, Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt announced some major personal news. He and his wife, Kealia, announced they are expecting the birth of their first child. "Could not be more excited," Watt wrote on social media along with a few pictures of the couple with Kealia's baby bump showing.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant warned everyone about Marion Barber

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant expressed concern over ex-Cowboys running back Marion Barber as recently as last year. Barber played for the Cowboys from 2005-2010. He was found dead on Wednesday. The cause of death for the 38-year-old was unknown. Barber had been in legal trouble recently, and...
NFL
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Jaguars Sends Young Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have many new faces at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams (Raiders), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs), and Equanimous St. Brown (Bears) are all gone. Amari Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb are back, and Green Bay boasts three new rookie wide receivers from the NFL Draft. While the Packers have much to be hopeful for, none of their current wide receivers had more than 513 receiving yards last season. Sammy Watkins, a free agent addition, has a long injury history and hasn’t even shown up for OTA’s, leading Coach LaFleur to send a passive aggressive message to him via the media. If the Packers want to add a little bit of proven talent to their wide receiver room, a trade for Laviska Shenault with the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the answer.
GREEN BAY, WI
On3.com

Dax Hill reveals skillet as a defensive back, how he landed on defense

Bengals’ first round NFL Draft pick Daxton Hill is a Michigan alum that’s ready to strap up and do whatever his coaches need as a rookie. Though he played safety in college and was drafted as one by Cincinnati, Hill claims his versatility and ability to play several positions could be what gets him on the field this upcoming season.
CINCINNATI, OH

