Raquel Leviss Claims Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney ‘Expect’ Their ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Costars to Pick Sides Amid Split

By Yana Grebenyuk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmjR2_0fwGTM7z00

Not on the same page? As Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney focus on the next chapter of their lives separately , the former couple's Vanderpump Rules costars seem to be facing the effects of their split.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Weigh In on Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney's Split

Raquel Leviss revealed that she has felt stuck in the middle ever since Schwartz and Maloney called it quits earlier this year . “I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately,” Leviss, 27, told Page Six on Saturday, March 28. “It has [changed the dynamic], yeah. It seems that way, anyway – even though I’m friends with both of them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykInc_0fwGTM7z00
Raquel Leviss, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney. Shutterstock (3)

The California native, who didn't elaborate on who put more pressure on their friend group, noted that another cast member might have experienced more in the aftermath. “Personally, I don’t get that vibe, but Scheana [Shay] does, so you should ask her,” Leviss added at the time.

The model's comments come two months after Schwartz, 39, and Maloney, 35, announced their breakup after more than a decade . “Well this sucks," the TomTom co-owner wrote via Instagram in March. "I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

In his lengthy statement, the businessman noted that his “heart aches” amid the major life change. "How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f--king canned Instagram caption. I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word [because] it's too painful," he continued. "We had some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanly possible over the course of our relationship. I'm talking heaven on earth level joy. She taught me so much about love & being a better partner."

The former SUR waitress, for her part, revealed that it was her decision to pull the plug on their marriage.

Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s Relationship Timeline

"I realized that I had to really start prioritizing myself and my happiness as well. It just needed to happen. That's just what everything inside of me was saying, I thought it got to a point where I just felt like I was going to burst," she shared during an episode of her "You're Gonna Love Me" podcast that same month. "For months, it was building up. I felt just disconnected. I felt like I was drifting further and further away."

One month later, the Utah native revealed that Leviss' split from James Kennedy inspired her to address her own love life. "When they announced at the reunion that they had broken it up — it was a bit empowering because when you're trying to figure out what to do and you see other people be strong and their convictions like that, you're like, 'All right, I can do it, I can do it,'" Maloney exclusively told Us Weekly in April.

Everything to Know So Far About 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 10

Following Vanderpump Rules ' recent renewal for season 10, Lisa Vanderpump also weighed in on how the show will address Schwartz and Maloney's divorce .

“I think you’ll see there have been some tough moments,” Vanderpump, 61, teased on Saturday. “The thing with this cast is, they’re very open emotionally. Maybe it’s because they’ve kind of grown up with the cameras, you know? It’s been 10 years. They’re very relaxed about sharing their lives. I think that makes for fascinating television. It’s people’s journeys – and this is a journey a lot of people relate to as well.”

