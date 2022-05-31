ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Lakes, NC

Seven Lakes Fire & Rescue receives new fire truck

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven Lakes Fire & Rescue Department announced on May 29 that it has received a 2013 Ferrara Ember Rescue/Pumper. Weighing in at 52,500 pounds, standing 10′ 9″ and just over 34 feet long, this new piece of apparatus is designed for both fire response and rescue operations, such as vehicle accidents,...

