Stocks

Options Action: Big June bet on AMD

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptimize Advisors' Mike Khouw on options traders betting on...

www.cnbc.com

Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For June 1, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Capri Holdings Limited CPRI to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion after the closing bell. Capri Holdings shares rose 3.6% to $50.50 in after-hours trading. HP Inc. HPQ reported better-than-expected...
STOCKS
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

Weakness in the S&P 500 has made life unpleasant for investors so far in 2022, but it has also created buying opportunities in a handful of high-quality stocks. Long-term investors looking to buy the dip can find plenty of stocks to buy that are at or near their lowest prices of the past year. Value investors and contrarian investors know the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and 2022 has been a bloodbath on Wall Street so far, especially among high-growth tech stocks.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in June

Since March 2020, cryptocurrencies have run circles around the stock market. However, the following five digital currencies all lack the competitive advantages necessary to stand out and excel in a highly competitive space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Down Nearly 40% From Its High, Is This Stock-Split Stock a Buy?

Amazon’s shares begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on June 6. The stock hasn’t been a winner in recent times. It’s down about 30% so far this year and down nearly 40% from its high. But it’s important to look at long-term prospects before deciding whether to...
STOCKS
u.today

99.9% of Crypto Will Definitely Crash, Major Coins Only Drop 90%: Dogecoin Creator

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Dow Jones Finishes in the Red Despite Strong Earnings From Salesforce

Salesforce reported strong earnings results for its recent quarter. However, comments from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon sent the market downward. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these three Big Tech stocks have ‘nowhere else to go but up’

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Tuesday that some stocks have fallen so far from their highs that they will inevitably rally. Calling them "colossal losers," Cramer pinpointed three members of his now-discarded FAANG acronym as names that will rebound. CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Tuesday that some stocks...
STOCKS
Benzinga

$71M Crypto Shorts Liquidated In 1 Hour On Monday As Bitcoin Surges

On-chain data shows that crypto traders with open short positions saw $71 million worth of liquidations in a single hour on Monday (ET hours.) What Happened: According to data from CoinGlass, $71.13 million shorts were liquidated over a one-hour period as Bitcoin BTC/USD surged to $31,177 during early Asian hours on Tuesday.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a...
STOCKS

