ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Andrew ‘seeking to make amends’, Archbishop says as he urges nation to be more forgiving

By Liam James
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ocrnu_0fwGRetN00

The Archbishop of Canterbury has suggested the disgraced Prince Andrew is “seeking to make amends” as he urged the nation to be more forgiving.

The Duke of York stepped down from public life after a scandal that stemmed from his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and ended with him paying millions to settle a civil sexual assault case .

He was cast out of the working monarchy and no longer uses his HRH style after Virginia Giuffre , who was trafficked by Epstein, accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. The duke denied the claims.

The Most Rev Justin Welby, in an interview with ITV, called on people “to step back a bit” and said the Queen’s second son was seeking to make amends, adding: “I think that’s a very good thing.”

He stressed that he could not tell people how to respond, saying the “issues of the past in the area of abuse are so intensely personal and private for so many”.

Asked how the public should respond to Andrew after his appearance at the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service , Mr Welby said: “At a big public occasion the Queen is fully entitled to have one of her children supporting her.

“Secondly, forgiveness really does matter. I think we have become a very, very unforgiving society. There’s a difference between consequences and forgiveness.

“I think for all of us, one of the ways that we celebrate when we come together is in learning to be a more open and forgiving society.

“Now, with Prince Andrew, I think we all have to step back a bit. He’s seeking to make amends and I think that’s a very good thing.

“But you can’t tell people how they’re to respond about this. And the issues of the past in the area of abuse are so intensely personal and private for so many people. It’s not surprising there’s very deep feelings indeed.”

In the wide-ranging interview to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee , the archbishop was also asked about the rift between brothers the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex.

“Of course, it’s sad when families are struggling, but what family isn’t? Jesus says anyone who’s never sinned cast the first stone, and they all go away,” he said.

He also praised the Queen for her “absolute consistency” during her 70-year reign and said the royal family was doing a good job of handling the difficult subject of Britain’s imperial past.

The interview will air on Tuesday evening as part of the ITV’s News At Ten bulletin.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Harry and Meghan to join royal family on balcony for Trooping the Colour parade

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will join the royal family at Trooping the Colour on Thursday – though the Queen will not be with them.Last week, Buckingham Palace announced the Queen has decided to limit the balcony line-up to working members of the royal family, appearing to rule out the couple who abandoned royal duties in 2020 and Prince Andrew.But the palace announced at the last minute that Harry and Meghan will watch the salute to the Queen from a prime vantage point with members of the monarchy from the Duke of Wellington’s former office, overlooking Horse Guards Parade.In...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen thanked by Archbishop for ‘staying the course’

The Queen is “still in the saddle”, the Archbishop of York has said, as he thanked her for “staying the course”.In his sermon for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell compared the monarch’s well-known love of horse racing to her long reign, suggesting it “reflects the distance of Aintree more than the sprints of Epsom”.The Queen bowed out of attending Friday morning’s event in central London after suffering “discomfort” following the first day of festivities for her Platinum Jubilee.With endurance, through times of change and challenge, joy and sorrow, she continues to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Andrew to miss Jubilee service after testing positive for Covid

The Duke of York is to miss the Jubilee service of thanksgiving after testing positive for Covid.Andrew was set to join the wider royal family at the high-profile event in St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday.The monarch’s disgraced second son stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to a woman he claimed never to have met.A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “After undertaking a routine test The Duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service.”It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Archbishop of Canterbury suggests disgraced Duke of York is ‘seeking to make amends’

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said that Prince Andrew is "seeking to make amends" after stepping back from public life in light of the settlement of a sexual assault case filed against him.The Duke of York paid an undisclosed sum in an out-of-court settlement to Virginia Giuffre, who claimed he sexually assaulted when she was 17.The Most Revd Justin Welby told ITV News said that people should "step back a bit" and society should be more open and forgiving.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Jesus
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Justin Welby
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
The Independent

Platinum jubilee: Harry and Meghan are the most popular royals, according to Independent readers

Meghan Markle has been voted the most popular member of the royal family in a poll of Independent readers in the lead up to the platinum jubilee.Prince Harry was a close second in the final ranking of adult and living royals, which means the Duke and Duchess of Sussex take the top two spots with 23 per cent and 17 per cent of the vote respectively.The Queen, who is embarking on four days of jubilee celebrations today, came third, with 15 per cent of the vote.Some readers said they were outraged that The Independent was running a poll on such...
WORLD
The Independent

Meghan Markle wears navy blue off-the-shoulder dress for Platinum Jubilee appearance

Meghan Markle has made a brief appearance at the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in London today.The Duchess of Sussex was accompanied by husband, Prince Harry, as they watched the Trooping the Colours parade from the Major General’s Office.Towards the end of the parade, she was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress which she paired with a large, white hat accessoried with a navy bow that is thought to be designed by British milliner Stephen Jones.The mother-of-two doted on Peter Phillips’ daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, and Mike and Zara Tindall’s girls Mia, eight, and Lena, three, as the...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: An unspoken transition has begun

For raw symbolism this Jubilee weekend, it will be hard to beat the gold State Coach. This notoriously uncomfortable vehicle will be the ceremonial centrepiece of the climax of the Jubilee weekend - the pageant that will travel the coronation route from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Weighing...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Hrh#Itv
The Independent

Jubilee balcony line-ups reveal key players on the royal stage

The royal family’s Jubilee appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony have long offered a fascinating insight into the shape and future of the monarchy.From the Queen’s Silver Jubilee to this year’s Platinum Jubilee, these line-ups send a striking message about the primary players on the royal stage.In 2012, for the Diamond Jubilee, a slimmed-down version of The Firm stepped out to greet the mass crowds celebrating the Queen’s 60-year reign.Just six royals waved to the well-wishers at the frontage of monarchy HQ – the Queen and only those at the very top of the succession list and their wives.Alongside the...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: As an American, I think Queen Elizabeth II should apologize for racism at her Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle is a role model and beacon of hope for many Black Americans. Her story resonated with me strongly — my mother is biracial, and Markle’s words about the racism she experienced felt sadly familiar. Watching the right-wing British media attack Markle, and then watching how the royal family stayed silent in the face of it, was a painful experience.Now, on her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II has a chance to change things — by making a formal apology to the descendants of those exploited by Britain’s imperialist past.As the longest-standing monarch in British history, the queen commands the...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
BBC

Bob Blizzard: Former Labour MP's funeral held in Lowestoft

Mourners have gathered to remember former Labour MP Bob Blizzard as his funeral procession passed his favourite places in Lowestoft. Mr Blizzard, who was born in Bury St Edmunds and served as MP for Waveney in Suffolk from 1997 until 2010, died aged 71 on 10 May. His partner Jane...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: I’ve completely changed my mind about the jubilee – and the royal family

They’ve tied red, white and blue bunting between the beech trees all the way up the street. Half the windows have got Union Jacks in and giant posters of the Queen. It’s a definite upgrade. The only face that normally gets put up in the windows round here belongs to Nigel Farage.I presume my street is having a street party, but I couldn’t tell you when. It will all have been organised via the WhatAapp group, but I left that when someone asked me to sign a Free Tommy Robinson petition.Can it really be 10 years since we last did...
U.K.
The Independent

Honour for 93-year-old whose knitted Sandringham House was seen by the Queen

A 93-year-old who created a knitted version of the Queen’s Sandringham House said she “couldn’t stop shaking” when she learnt she had been included in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.Great-great grandmother Margaret Seaman, from Caister-on-Sea in Norfolk, has raised more than £100,000 for charities in the last seven years by displaying her woolly works.She spent two years working on her Sandringham model and was knitting for up to 15 hours a day with the aim of fundraising for local hospitals during the Covid-19 pandemic.The finished knitted Sandringham was displayed at the Queen’s Norfolk home, where it was viewed by the...
U.K.
The Independent

Prince Charles arrives with Duchess of Cornwall at St Paul's Cathedral

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrived at St Paul's cathedral on Friday (3 June) for a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee.The service will pay tribute to the Queen for her 70 years on the throne.While most members of the royal family will be in attendance at St Paul's, the monarch will miss the service after experiencing "discomfort" during Thursday's celebrations.Prince Andrew will also not be in attendance after testing positive for Covid-19.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Prince Charles swings into platinum jubilee with surprise appearance at tea dancePrince Charles swings into jubilee with surprise appearance at tea danceCharles and Camilla to star in Eastenders in honour of Platinum Jubilee
U.K.
The Independent

Platinum Jubilee: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at St Paul’s Cathedral for thanksgiving service

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Service of Thanksgiving. It marks the first time the family has returned to British soil with their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, three, and daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, 11 months, since they stepped down from royal duties in 2020.Meghan chose to wear a cream belted coat and matching hat for the occasion.The couple were greeted by a huge cheer as they arrived at the west door of the cathedral.They spent a few minutes chatting to the senior cleric before entering and taking their seats in...
WORLD
The Independent

William and Kate arrive at St Paul’s Cathedral for service of thanksgiving

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at St Paul's cathedral on Friday (3 June) for a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee.The couple watched the Trooping the Colour ceremony next to the Queen from the balcony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.While most members of the royal family will be in attendance at St Paul's, the monarch will miss the service after experiencing "discomfort" during Thursday's celebrations.Prince Andrew will also not be in attendance after testing positive for Covid-19.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More William and Kate’s children make Trooping the Colour debut alongside motherPrince Harry and Meghan Markle attend thanksgiving service at St Paul’sJohnson met with boos and cheers as he arrives at St Paul's
U.K.
The Independent

Queen ‘meets Lilibet for first time’ as Harry and Meghan reunite with monarch

The Queen has met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor, for the first time, according to reports.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in London this weekend with their two children for the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, co-author of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography Finding Freedom, the couple introduced their youngest child to the Queen on Thursday.The meeting comes ahead of Lilibet’s first birthday on Saturday 4 June.Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Friday, Scobie said: “I think people are expecting some sort of big birthday extravagant event, that we’re going to see...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

678K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy