Knoxville, TN

New data reveals homelessness could be increasing in Knoxville

wvlt.tv
 2 days ago

www.wvlt.tv

wvlt.tv

Smokies officials seek help identifying historic homesites

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have asked for assistance with identifying and documenting former homesite locations in the park, according to a release. Research efforts from Volunteer Frank March and Archeologist Allison Harvey have begun, including both workers to document locations associated with...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Where are all the lifeguards? How a shortage is keeping pools closed

New data reveals homelessness could be increasing in Knoxville. New data from the City of Knoxville has revealed detailed information on homelessness in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: “Something has to change”

Sparks flew at Tuesday night’s meeting of Knoxville City Council when a discussion about cleaning up the city’s creeks unexpectedly turned into a heated debate on homelessness. The issue of Knoxville’s skyrocketing homeless population came up while council members were preparing to vote on a two-part cleanup project...
WATE

Class action complaint filed over East Tennessee Children’s Hospital data breach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A class action complaint has been filed against East Tennessee Children’s Hospital after the personal information of more than 400,000 patients was exposed in a data breach in March. According to the complaint filed Wednesday by a hospital patient and their parent, the personal information of approximately 422,531 patients was exposed […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Patient, parent file class action complaint against ETCH following cyberattack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee Children’s Hospital patient and their parent have filed a class action complaint against the hospital following a cyberattack that put patient information at risk earlier this year. The cyberattack happened in March and affected around 422,531 ETCH patients, according to court documents...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Hamblen County granted $1.83 million for expansion project, local museum

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — $1.83 million in state funding has been secured for improvements in Hamblen County. Representative Rick Eldridge (R-Morristown), Representative Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) and Senator Steve Southerland (R-Morristown) made the announcement on Thursday, June 2. $1.75 million will go towards Morristown Utility System to relocate utilities for...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Members from the Tennessee Black Caucus bring state capitol to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several members of the Tennessee Black Caucus are on a state-wide tour taking concerns from East Tennesseans in hopes of turning their issues into legislation. “The more people let their voices be heard, then the more opportunity we have in changing these policies,” TBCSL Chairman Antonio...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Developer looking to build new ‘town’ in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Farmland continues to be eyed for development in Knox County. Planning commissioners will soon discuss a concept plan to build more than 1,100 dwellings off West Emory Road. The project includes apartments, homes, retail and green space. New life could be brought to the old Bell’s Farm. “Right now, we’re just […]
POWELL, TN
wvlt.tv

39 Knoxville artists to receive nearly $100K Bailey Opportunity grants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Arts and Culture Alliance (ACA) announced on Thursday that 39 artists and small arts organizations will receive Ann and Steve Bailey Opportunity Grants in a near $100,000 investment into local arts. The artists and organizations work in a wide variety of media from traditional art...
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox17.com

$27K of seized cash missing from Tennessee police department, other issues found

LIVINGSTON, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has reported that $27,000 is missing from an evidence room at the Livingston Police Department. An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has found numerous issues within the Livingston Police Department.
LIVINGSTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: Victim called 911 from bathroom during break-in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they caught four suspects after a burglary on Old Newport Highway. It happened Sunday, May 30. Deputies said the victim called 911 and said someone had broken a window out and entered the home. The victim was hiding in the bathroom when talking to dispatchers.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN

