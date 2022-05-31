KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Campbell County Commission voted to boost funding for the Campbell County Animal Shelter Thursday evening. In an 11-0 vote, the commission supported sending $380,000 to the shelter controlled by Friends of Campbell County Animals. ”I was a little shocked, we’ve been working hard on this...
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park have asked for assistance with identifying and documenting former homesite locations in the park, according to a release. Research efforts from Volunteer Frank March and Archeologist Allison Harvey have begun, including both workers to document locations associated with...
KPD Warns Against "Vigilante Groups" Trying to Help. New data reveals homelessness could be increasing in Knoxville. New data from the City of Knoxville has revealed detailed information on homelessness in Knoxville. A behind-the-scenes tour of Townsend’s newest distillery. Updated: 5 hours ago. Company Distilling opening Townsend facility July...
Sparks flew at Tuesday night’s meeting of Knoxville City Council when a discussion about cleaning up the city’s creeks unexpectedly turned into a heated debate on homelessness. The issue of Knoxville’s skyrocketing homeless population came up while council members were preparing to vote on a two-part cleanup project...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A class action complaint has been filed against East Tennessee Children’s Hospital after the personal information of more than 400,000 patients was exposed in a data breach in March. According to the complaint filed Wednesday by a hospital patient and their parent, the personal information of approximately 422,531 patients was exposed […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee Children’s Hospital patient and their parent have filed a class action complaint against the hospital following a cyberattack that put patient information at risk earlier this year. The cyberattack happened in March and affected around 422,531 ETCH patients, according to court documents...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — $1.83 million in state funding has been secured for improvements in Hamblen County. Representative Rick Eldridge (R-Morristown), Representative Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) and Senator Steve Southerland (R-Morristown) made the announcement on Thursday, June 2. $1.75 million will go towards Morristown Utility System to relocate utilities for...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several members of the Tennessee Black Caucus are on a state-wide tour taking concerns from East Tennesseans in hopes of turning their issues into legislation. “The more people let their voices be heard, then the more opportunity we have in changing these policies,” TBCSL Chairman Antonio...
LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A doctor in Loudon County had his license permanently revoked by the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners on May 25, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Peter Stimpson was accused of over-prescribing opioids without documenting the justification for the prescriptions in 2016 and was...
POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Farmland continues to be eyed for development in Knox County. Planning commissioners will soon discuss a concept plan to build more than 1,100 dwellings off West Emory Road. The project includes apartments, homes, retail and green space. New life could be brought to the old Bell’s Farm. “Right now, we’re just […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Arts and Culture Alliance (ACA) announced on Thursday that 39 artists and small arts organizations will receive Ann and Steve Bailey Opportunity Grants in a near $100,000 investment into local arts. The artists and organizations work in a wide variety of media from traditional art...
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Demolition work continues in the Oak Ridge Reservation to safely remove and clean up contaminated structures and sites dating as far back as the Manhattan Project days. United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) crews began tearing down the Criticality Experiment Laboratory, also known as Building 9213,...
LIVINGSTON, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office has reported that $27,000 is missing from an evidence room at the Livingston Police Department. An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has found numerous issues within the Livingston Police Department.
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you planned to take a dip in the community pool in Pigeon Forge you will need to double check the hours. The Community Center Pool is closed this week. The director of the community center said he simply does not have enough lifeguards to open.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said they caught four suspects after a burglary on Old Newport Highway. It happened Sunday, May 30. Deputies said the victim called 911 and said someone had broken a window out and entered the home. The victim was hiding in the bathroom when talking to dispatchers.
Comments / 2