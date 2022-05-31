Chrissy Teigen Looks Unrecognizable After Shocking Eyebrow Transplant And Shares The 'Blessing' And 'Curse' Of Procedure With Fans

Splash News

This article was originally published on November 29, 2021 after Chrissy Teigen first revealed her eyebrow surgery. It has since been updated to reflect her latest quotes and posts since then.

Chrissy Teigen‘s eyebrow surgery saga continues— the model, 36, just shared an update with fans on her brows’ appearance 6 months after having transplant surgery.

While she may have first looked utterly unrecognizable and shocking after her surgery, it appears that her brows are doing much better, and highlighting her gorgeous features even more. She posted a makeup-free pic of her brow close-up with her 38 million followers and captioned it; “Blessing and a curse, this eyebrow procedure. 10/10 would do again lol.”

Teigen first revealed that she underwent eyebrow transplant surgery, and even shared pictures of the procedure on her Instagram Stories on November 21, 2021. Not only that, but she also issued a warning to her younger fans, urging them to not go down the same overplucking route that she went down in her younger days. (Anyone who was alive in the late nineties and early 2000s definitely went down that road Chrissy, so you’re not alone!)

“I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery,” the cookbook author wrote alongside a picture of her already much fuller and fluffier brows. She then went into some detail about how the procedure works, telling fans that it involves transplanting “hairs from the back of your head” and cleverly and strategically placing them along the natural brows. The former Sports Illustrated model shared another picture to her IG story at the time, adding: “A little dark from the pencil but its [sic] so cool to have brows again! teens: do not pluck them all off like I did!!”

The Cravings author tagged Dr. Jason Diamond of E!'s Dr. 90210 and Netflix's Celebrity Plastic Surgeons fame, as well as Dr. Jason Champagne in her story. Diamond shared the picture of the model's finished eyebrows to his own social media, telling fans that "#EyebrowTransplantation is a procedure where we mutually agree on shape, density, etc., and skill takes it from there." (Looks like there is a lot of skill involved, as Chrissy's brows are the epitome of on fleek right now.) Diamond's website has even more info on the procedure, and reads: "After hair is harvested, tiny angled incisions are made in the brow area, and the hairs are grafted into the hair follicles. An eyebrow transplant usually takes between two and three hours to perform, depending on the amount of hair that each patient needs transplanted."

Let's not forget that this isn’t the first time the model has worked with Diamond. Back in September, Teigen openly admitted to having a cheek fat removal procedure, and tagged the renowned facial plastic surgeon in her story. "I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here," Teigen said in her video at the time, while pointing to her cheeks to show fans exactly what she had done. "And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?" We love how open she is about all of her procedures – why can't all the A-listers follow suit?