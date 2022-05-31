ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian prospect Leonard Miller to turn pro, forgo college

By Cody Taylor
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Leonard Miller, a 6-foot-11 forward from Canada, announced on Tuesday that he will play professionally next season and forgo his collegiate eligibility.

Miller, who will turn 19 in November, completed a postgraduate year at Fort Erie International Academy and had received college interest from Arizona and Kentucky. He will now elect to either stay in the NBA draft or sign with the NBA G League Ignite next season.

The 6-foot-10 forward was among the prospects that participated in the draft combine, averaging 7.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in two scrimmage games. He will have the opportunity to work out with teams ahead of the June 13 withdrawal deadline.

Miller participated with Team World at the Nike Hoop Summit in April in Portland, Oregon. He recorded 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in a loss to USA Basketball. He impressed during his 18 minutes and looked to be the best player on the team.

He projects to have the skills needed to eventually make the transition to the NBA. He has an all-around offensive game and can even step out and shoot from distance. On the other side, Miller boasts a 7-foot-2 wingspan and can protect the paint.

Miller is most commonly projected to be an early second-round pick this year. He could stand to benefit by playing one season with the Ignite to further improve his game and draft stock next year.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

