Lexus Rentschler discovers a passion for culinary arts at Tri-C Lexus Rentschler realized her passion had been under her nose all along. As an aspiring engineer, she knew she wanted to work with her hands. After taking general courses at the Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C®) Brunswick University Center, she decided to pursue a culinary arts career at the Hospitality Management Center in downtown Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO