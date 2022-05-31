Coalition of mayors looking to crack down on gun violence

Vermont State Police have arrested a man on a murder charge in the 2019 death of a woman following the identification of her remains. The arrest comes three years after the woman told authorities "she feared for her life." Deven Moffitt, 32, of Bennington, was taken into custody on a...
A woman from Illinois was killed and two young children were injured when a sudden storm prompted a boat captain to cut loose their parasail, which then dragged them across the ocean and slammed them into a bridge in the Florida Keys, authorities said. A nearby boater saw them hit...
Comments / 0