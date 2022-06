A stalwart Portuguese spot, a mountain of mezze, and plenty more circle this Cambridge square on the border with Somerville. Though it isn’t the largest square in Cambridge, Inman Square is your inroad to just about every cuisine you can pack on your plate. From near—New England favorites dished out in a Puritan-chic space—to far, with mezze that meanders the Med and back again. Fork over this list of ten spots, and remember that when it comes to dining, it’s hip to be (Inman) Square.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO