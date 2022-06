Critics often accuse the Texas Attorney General of improper forum shopping--picking certain district courts in Texas where there are extremely high odds of drawing a specific judge. This criticism should be directed at Congress, which creates single-member districts. (Chief Justice Roberts made this point in his end-of-year message.) The Attorney General, like any other litigant, should select the forum that is best suited for his case. And forum shopping is rational. Moreover, it is unfair to criticize the judges who receive these forum-shopped cases. They do not have control over their dockets--unless the Chief Judge randomly takes a certain percentage of their cases, which does happen.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO