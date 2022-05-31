ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serenity Towers back in environmental court due to continuous ‘deplorable’ living conditions

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the mercury soars again, residents of an East Memphis apartment complex still don’t have air conditioning.

They’re continuing to live in what a prosecutor has described as ‘deplorable’ living conditions.

Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Michael McCusker said he’s continuing to hear complaints from residents of no hot water, plumbing issues, fruit flies and bed bugs.

“I served in Afghanistan and had better conditions than these people are living,” McCusker said.

McCusker said his office started getting complaints from residents ranging from no AC and hot water to backed-up toilets more than a month ago.

He toured the building with FOX13 last week.

“We have older people there living on oxygen, we have mentally disabled people in that building and their rent is due tomorrow they don’t have essential services and their health is at risk,” McCusker said.

The lack of AC landed the property back in Shelby County Environmental Court Tuesday.

Serenity’s attorney, Ben Sissman, told the judge parts have been ordered to fix the AC system.

“What I don’t know is where it is and when it is going to get here,” Sissman said. “I understand everyone’s unhappiness about this.”

Despite reports to the McCusker that the hot water was not back on, Sissman said he was told it was working and he wasn’t aware of any other problems, including bed bugs and fruit flies.

We asked if he had anything to say to the residents after the hearing, but he did not comment.

The people living in the apartments said they are continuing to adjust.

“I don’t have any gripe. This could be a house. You have to maintain it. I don’t really have a problem with it, but I am not everyone else.”

Representatives with the apartments are due back in court Thursday for another compliance hearing.

If progress isn’t shown, the judge said more fines may be issued.

©2022 Cox Media Group

