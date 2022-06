Attorneys for the the Catholic Diocese of Joliet are expected to appear in Will County Court today (Tuesday 5/31) to explain why they object in part to subpoenas in the disorderly conduct case against Will County Sheriff Deputy Ed Goewey following an incident involving an alleged gun threat made by a student at St. Mary Elementary School in Mokena last December. Goewey was an off-duty cop and frequent volunteer whose students attend St. Mary. He is charged with yelling and not leaving the school when asked.

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO