'You can ask for help'

What a weekend.

I have always said the best time of the school year is graduation.

This is something that starts in the summer for the seniors and builds throughout the school year. All of the sports and activities. There is homecoming, the school play and prom. It all builds up toward one thing — getting that diploma.

The last two years have been ones to forget with COVID. It was a tough two years for everyone with the virus concerns shutting down large gatherings. Think about it, these seniors lost half of their high school careers to the pandemic. It was nice to see everything get back to normal.

I was lucky enough to attend two graduations this weekend — Norwalk High School's Saturday night at Contractors Stadium and St. Paul's Sunday afternoon at the Convocation Center.

I have heard many graduation speeches over the years, but on Saturday night under the brights lights and in front of a packed house, Luke Brown brought down the house.

It was one of the greatest valedictorian speeches I have ever heard.

Brown talked about his early battles with autism. He talked about courage. He said he couldn't have done it alone and he said don't be afraid to ask for some help.

"Courage also shows that we can stand up for our beliefs without fear of the consequences that may follow," Brown said. "That means we can and should stand up for our faith. As a proud leader of Believe 3:16 and an avid member of the church, I encourage you all to stand by what you believe in. It shows that we are not willing to stop because other people told us that we would not do well.

"Friends, let me tell you that we can succeed in the adult world even if other people do not think so," Brown continued. "Some of the most successful people on this planet continued to pursue their dreams and succeeded even though their route to success was difficult. However, employers respect people that can admit that they are wrong and need help. When I was depressed, I was not able to overcome it without the help of my close friends, family and my church."

Grown up, Brown said he thought he could carry the reigns for himself.

"And I downplayed my depression for what it actually was: a raging battle," he said. "But I was wrong, and I needed to gain the courage to talk to my family and friends about how I felt. That is why in the workforce, people need to understand how to be team players. They need to have the courage to ask for help: whether that may be carrying a heavy object or a big burden.

"In summary, courage is a valuable trait because it shows that your past does not rule your future, you have strong beliefs, and you can ask for help."

What a great message for all of the graduating seniors. As I think back to my high school days, the message was much different. We never talked about depression. We never had so much weight on our shoulders.

But, as Brown points out, there is help out there. Don't be afraid to talk to somebody — a parent, friend, or anybody.

It's refreshing to listen to all of these young people.

On Sunday, St. Paul valedictorian Meghan Belden talked about her class of 69 graduates.

"Throughout high school, as a class, we have documented over seven thousand, two hundred hours of service," she said. "We have set an example for underclassmen, by being excellent students, athletes, musicians, performers, and Catholics. Our class’s average GPA is 3.667. That’s insane. Fifty-five out of 69 students were on the honor roll. Throughout high school, we have achieved 13 conference championships.

"Members of the Class of 2022 have gone to state eight times. Eight have made it to collegiate level athletics, with one making it to D1 football. Twelve seniors know how to play at least two instruments. Seven seniors know how to play at least four instruments. Nineteen seniors made up 35 percent of the 8th-12th grade marching band. Members of the Class of 2022 have won horse shows, started businesses, and even flown planes.

"And where will we go next? I see dedicated young adults who are going to do amazing things with their lives. All along I’ve said that I’m really excited for class reunions, because I cannot wait to see how successful everyone is going to be. We are intelligent. We have excellent work ethics and diverse interests. We are faithful."

This is the time for all high school graduates to take a bow. This is your moment.

The possibilities are endless. But remember, if you need some help don't be afraid to ask.

