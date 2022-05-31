ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas school shooting: Teacher did not leave door propped open before shooter’s entry, officials say

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cGddP_0fwGK7nI00

ULVADE, Texas — Texas officials are saying a teacher did not leave her door propped open before the shooter entered Robb Elementary School last week.

According to the Associated Press, Texas State Police are saying the teacher they originally believed had propped the door open with a rock and did not remove it before the shooter, Salvatore Ramos, entered Robb Elementary School last week before killing 19 students and two teachers. The teacher actually did remove the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Chief Communications Officer, Travis Considine, according to the AP, says the door did not lock. He said the teacher did prop the door open but ran back inside to call 911 when Ramos crashed his truck, which is when she removed the rock.

“We did verify she closed the door. The door did not lock. We know that much and now investigators are looking into why it did not lock,” said Considine, according to the AP.

The teacher, according to her lawyer, Don Flanary, told the Houston Chronicle, has remained unidentified due to safety concerns. She went back outside once she got her phone to call 911, but the men at the funeral home were yelling, ‘He has a gun!’ Flanary says she saw Ramos jump the fence with a gun and she ran back inside the classroom.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Police fatally shoot Texas fugitive after family of 5 killed

A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was shot dead by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said. Gonzalo Lopez, 46,...
JOURDANTON, TX
WOKV

Uvalde school police chief says he’s still cooperating

The school district police chief who served as on-site commander during last week's deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas, said Wednesday that he's talking daily with investigators, contradicting claims from state law enforcement that he has stopped cooperating. In a brief interview, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WOKV

Mourners gather as funerals begin for Uvalde school killings

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The pallbearers wore white shirts and gloves. The desert-brown church with the tall bell tower was filled to overflowing. The casket held a 10-year-old girl who loved purple. On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of mourners turned out for the funeral Mass for Amerie Jo...
UVALDE, TX
WOKV

Montana schools chief fined $100 in school bus passing case

HELENA, Mont. — (AP) — Montana's top schools official was fined $100 after she pleaded no contest to a citation alleging she illegally passed a stopped school bus while children were boarding. Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen on Wednesday entered the plea meaning that she did not...
HELENA, MT
WOKV

Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
WOKV

After groundbreaking slave reparations report, what next?

Reparations experts and advocates largely welcomed a move by California to publicly document its role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans but wondered if the slew of recommendations in its report released this week will result in measurable change. Justin Hansford, a longtime reparations advocate and law professor at Howard...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Texas State Police#Violent Crime#Ulvade#Robb Elementary School#The Associated Press#Ap#The Houston Chronicle#Cox Media Group
WOKV

Funerals begin: White gloves, small casket, overflow crowd

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — A week after a gunman ran into a Texas grade school and started shooting, the first of 21 funerals began on Tuesday. Meanwhile, at least one family still hasn't seen the body of their loved one. Hundreds of mourners turned out for an...
UVALDE, TX
WOKV

San Antonio girl wins Scripps National Spelling Bee in lightning-round tiebreaker

OXON HILL, Md. — Harini Logan, an eighth grader from San Antonio, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday in the first-ever lightning-round tiebreaker. Logan, 14, defeated Vikram Raju, 12, a seventh grader from Denver, after spelling 21 words correctly in a 90-second span, The New York Times reported. Raju spelled 15 words correctly in the 90-second allotted time period, according to the newspaper.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WOKV

Siblings sentenced in 1993 California cold case murder

REDDING, Calif. — A brother and sister have been sentenced for their involvement in a 1993 cold case murder in California. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office says Curtis Dean Culver and Shanna Nicole Culver, were sentenced last week for their involvement in a 1993 cold case murder of Frank McAlister in California. Both were sentenced to voluntary manslaughter, robbery in concert, and multiple assault charges. Curtis was charged with 35 years in prison and Shanna was charged with 20 years in prison.
REDDING, CA
WOKV

Space Command base change process was flawed, report says

DENVER — (AP) — The U.S. Air Force abruptly changed its procedures to select a permanent headquarters for the U.S. Space Command during the election year of 2020, which led to it choosing heavily Republican Alabama over Democrat-dominated Colorado after a White House meeting, according to a report from the General Accounting Office that was made public Thursday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WOKV

Ex-Pence aide seeks Indiana elections office that fired him

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — A former Mike Pence aide seeking to oust Indiana's Republican secretary of state is embracing Donald Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen while also fending off criticism about twice leaving jobs in that office after being written up for poor job performance.
INDIANA STATE
WOKV

Idaho State assistant football coach charged with murder

POCATELLO, Idaho — (AP) — Idaho State assistant football coach DaVonte’ Neal has been arrested on suspicion of killing a man in Arizona and the school intends to terminate his contract. Neal has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of drive-by-shooting, and one...
POCATELLO, ID
WOKV

NY passes bill raising age to buy, own semi-automatic rifles

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York's legislature voted Thursday to ban anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.
POLITICS
WOKV

Truck driver injured, hundreds of chickens killed in crash in Tennessee

LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tennessee — A truck driver has been injured and hundreds of chickens were killed in a crash in Tennessee Tuesday morning. The Chattanooga Fire Department says a semi-truck carrying hundreds of chickens crashed into a guardrail and flipped over the median around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was trapped in the cab and it took about 90 minutes to get him out. The CFD says his injuries are non-life-threatening.
WOKV

Ford adding 6,200 new union jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri

DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford announced Thursday that they will be adding 6,200 new union jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri. Ford says in a news release that they along with the United Auto Workers union will be adding 6,200 new U.S. manufacturing jobs in the Midwest and in addition, will be converting about 3,000 temporary jobs into permanent full-time positions along with providing health care benefits on the first day of employment for hourly employees. Ford says they are expecting to create about 74,000 new jobs across the country by the end of 2026.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOKV

California to unveil groundbreaking slave reparations report

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations for African Americans will release a report Wednesday documenting in detail the harms perpetuated by the state and recommending steps to address those wrongs, including expanded voter registration, making it easier to hold violent police accountable and improving Black neighborhoods.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

California regulators approve state's 1st robotic taxi fleet

California regulators on Thursday gave a robotic taxi service the green light to begin charging passengers for driverless rides in San Francisco, a first in a state where dozens of companies have been trying to train vehicles to steer themselves on increasingly congested roads. The California Public Utilities Commission unanimously...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
69K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy