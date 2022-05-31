ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo County, MS

Poll workers getting ready for June 7 primary elections

WLOX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFather of child porn victims speaks out on ex Yazoo County deputy who pleaded...

www.wlox.com

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Health system in south Mississippi seeks sale or merger

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A publicly owned health system with three hospitals and more than 30 clinics in south Mississippi intends to put itself up for sale or try to merge with another health system. Trustees of the Singing River Health System announced Wednesday that they had voted to make the move. A sale or […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WJTV 12

What to know about June 7 primary, general election day in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Polls for the June 7 Primary and General Elections in Mississippi will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. The ballot features candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives.  Tuesday, June 7, is also Board of Mississippi Levee Commissioners General Election Day for Bolivar, Humphreys, Sharkey and Washington counties. Voters […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Elections
Local
Mississippi Government
County
Yazoo County, MS
Yazoo County, MS
Government
WLOX

Former Governor Ronnie Musgrove discusses plans to open medical marijuana testing facility

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -It’s been less than a year since former Mississippi Governor Ronnie Musgrove’s wife Melody died of leukemia. “I watched her go through the pain that she did,” said Musgrove. “And she and I talked about it a number of times, because the the initiative process was underway. And she said, You know, that’s medical marijuana is something I would take instead of the opioids for the pain. And that is the first thing it started me thinking about it.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Federal government awards Mississippi State University with funding for veteran entrepreneurship training

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State University is getting some financial help to continue its mission to transition military veterans and their families into business owners. The U.S. Small Business Administration will award $2 million to non-profit organizations including MSU, to provide “Boots to Business” entrepreneurship training to military...
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Week#Mississippi Gulf Coast#School Shootings#Election
WLOX

MGCCC earns award from auditor’s office for work study program

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s not often a call from the state auditor’s office means good news. But in this case, it was. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has won the new PIE Award, which is awarded by the state auditor’s office for efficiency in spending tax money.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Meet the 4th District Congressional candidates on the June 7th primary ballot

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi voters will choose Congressional leaders this year, and one of the most talked about races in the state is in the 4th District. Republican Incumbent Steven Palazzo faces six Republican challengers in the primary. Two candidates face off in the Democratic primary. One Libertarian candidate, Alden Patrick Johnson, will be on the ballot in November. (WLOX News will interview Johnson as we near the general election.)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Congressional Primary Elections next Tuesday

The Congressional Primary Elections for Mississippi are one week from today. Residents of the Fourth Congressional District can head to the polls and vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary. The incumbent, Steven Palazzo, will be challenged by six other Republicans. Palazzo is facing off against Raymond Brooks, Carl...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Auditor White Announces Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College as Second PIE Award Winner

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) and their Work4College Scholarship program as the second Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award winner of the year. The PIE award is given to government offices by the Office of the State Auditor for innovative uses of taxpayer dollars.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WATN Local Memphis

Former Mississippi governor seeks to open medical marijuana testing facility

JACKSON, Miss — Former Mississippi Gov. Ronnie Musgrove is teaming up with a health care executive to apply for a state license to open a medical marijuana testing facility. The Mississippi State Department of Health started taking applications Wednesday for the state's new medical marijuana program for patients, medical practitioners, growers, processors, testers, and transportation and waste disposal providers.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Judge dismisses lawsuit over citizenship check for voting

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Mississippi of using a discriminatory proof-of-citizenship requirement for some new voters under a law dating back to the Jim Crow era. The dismissal came weeks after the state repealed a 1924 law that required naturalized citizens, but not people born in the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Deadline approaching for timber showcase

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi timber harvesters will have an opportunity later this month to display their wares for purchasing agents from around the globe. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, joined by the United States Trade Association, has invited buyers from the Dominican Republic, Mexico, United Kingdom, Spain, Indonesia and Vietnam, to visit timber producers on-site around the state as well as a products showcase in Jackson.
JACKSON, MS
wxxv25.com

Singing River board votes to put hospital up for sale

The Singing River Health System’s Board of Trustees voted today to put the Mississippi coast hospital up for sale. This vote allows the board to “pursue a fully integrated model or sale with a like-minded healthcare organization that will invest in and grow our system.”. The next step...
WLOX

Coast cities still seek hurricane repairs as storm season begins

Southern Miss is in the top half of Conference USA in most major hitting categories as a team. They strike out the least. They’re fourth in home runs. They’re fifth in batting average and on-base percentage. Rapid intensification of hurricanes as they enter Gulf pose threat to residents.
MOSS POINT, MS
WLOX

Mississippi medical marijuana card applications open June 1st

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday is a big day for medical marijuana supporters in Mississippi. June 1, 2022 is the first day patients may submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in the Magnolia State. Businesses will also be able to apply for licenses. Licensing for medical cannabis dispensaries...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy