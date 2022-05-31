Poll workers getting ready for June 7 primary elections

A rural Mississippi school district’s first Black superintendent is now on leave less than a year after taking the job as some claim Dr. Kenitra Ezi created a hostile work environment. NBC News’ Antonia Hylton reports from Jasper County, Mississippi on how Ezi’s suspension by the school board is deeply dividing the community. June 2, 2022.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s congressional primaries are Tuesday, June 7. The last day for in-person absentee voting is Saturday, when circuit clerk offices will be open special hours, 8 a.m. to 12 noon, for people who cannot get to the office during business hours Monday through Friday. Registered...
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A publicly owned health system with three hospitals and more than 30 clinics in south Mississippi intends to put itself up for sale or try to merge with another health system. Trustees of the Singing River Health System announced Wednesday that they had voted to make the move. A sale or […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Polls for the June 7 Primary and General Elections in Mississippi will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. The ballot features candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives. Tuesday, June 7, is also Board of Mississippi Levee Commissioners General Election Day for Bolivar, Humphreys, Sharkey and Washington counties. Voters […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -It’s been less than a year since former Mississippi Governor Ronnie Musgrove’s wife Melody died of leukemia. “I watched her go through the pain that she did,” said Musgrove. “And she and I talked about it a number of times, because the the initiative process was underway. And she said, You know, that’s medical marijuana is something I would take instead of the opioids for the pain. And that is the first thing it started me thinking about it.”
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The D’Iberville State of the City address comes with a surprise as City Manager Clay Jones announces his retirement at the end of the month. Jones spent six years on the job and 23 years as a first responder and law enforcement officer. “It...
WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The federal government is canceling $5.8 billion in student loan debt for more than 500,000 borrowers who attended the now-defunct network of for-profit schools known as Corinthian Colleges. According to the Department of Education, this affects 5,330 borrowers in Mississippi, totaling $51.4 million in debt. This affects...
MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State University is getting some financial help to continue its mission to transition military veterans and their families into business owners. The U.S. Small Business Administration will award $2 million to non-profit organizations including MSU, to provide “Boots to Business” entrepreneurship training to military...
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s not often a call from the state auditor’s office means good news. But in this case, it was. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has won the new PIE Award, which is awarded by the state auditor’s office for efficiency in spending tax money.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi voters will choose Congressional leaders this year, and one of the most talked about races in the state is in the 4th District. Republican Incumbent Steven Palazzo faces six Republican challengers in the primary. Two candidates face off in the Democratic primary. One Libertarian candidate, Alden Patrick Johnson, will be on the ballot in November. (WLOX News will interview Johnson as we near the general election.)
The Congressional Primary Elections for Mississippi are one week from today. Residents of the Fourth Congressional District can head to the polls and vote in either the Republican or Democratic primary. The incumbent, Steven Palazzo, will be challenged by six other Republicans. Palazzo is facing off against Raymond Brooks, Carl...
JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College (MGCCC) and their Work4College Scholarship program as the second Mississippi Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award winner of the year. The PIE award is given to government offices by the Office of the State Auditor for innovative uses of taxpayer dollars.
JACKSON, Miss — Former Mississippi Gov. Ronnie Musgrove is teaming up with a health care executive to apply for a state license to open a medical marijuana testing facility. The Mississippi State Department of Health started taking applications Wednesday for the state's new medical marijuana program for patients, medical practitioners, growers, processors, testers, and transportation and waste disposal providers.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Mississippi of using a discriminatory proof-of-citizenship requirement for some new voters under a law dating back to the Jim Crow era. The dismissal came weeks after the state repealed a 1924 law that required naturalized citizens, but not people born in the […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi timber harvesters will have an opportunity later this month to display their wares for purchasing agents from around the globe. The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, joined by the United States Trade Association, has invited buyers from the Dominican Republic, Mexico, United Kingdom, Spain, Indonesia and Vietnam, to visit timber producers on-site around the state as well as a products showcase in Jackson.
The Singing River Health System’s Board of Trustees voted today to put the Mississippi coast hospital up for sale. This vote allows the board to “pursue a fully integrated model or sale with a like-minded healthcare organization that will invest in and grow our system.”. The next step...
Southern Miss is in the top half of Conference USA in most major hitting categories as a team. They strike out the least. They’re fourth in home runs. They’re fifth in batting average and on-base percentage. Rapid intensification of hurricanes as they enter Gulf pose threat to residents.
Mississippi is known for its Southern charm and hospitality. People come here looking to relax, eat some down-home cooking, and spend the day at the beach. But unfortunately, this may not be the case if all ice on Earth melts.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday is a big day for medical marijuana supporters in Mississippi. June 1, 2022 is the first day patients may submit their applications for a medical marijuana card in the Magnolia State. Businesses will also be able to apply for licenses. Licensing for medical cannabis dispensaries...
Moss Point residents are seeking solutions amid an uptick in crime. Updated:...
