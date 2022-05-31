ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Julian Armella sends message to Florida State fans prior to arriving on campus

By Dustin Lewis
Armella put out a message as he prepares to enroll in Tallahassee.

The final few members of the 2022 class that aren't already in Tallahassee are primed to make their arrivals over the next few weeks. Tight end Jerrale Powers and offensive lineman Qae'Shon Sapp settled into their new homes within the last few days. Offensive lineman Jaylen Early is expected to be in town on Friday while fellow offensive line signee, Antavious Woody, has teased an enrollment date of June 20 on social media.

READ MORE: 2023 QB Brock Glenn details recent offer from Florida State

The latest newcomer to make it to Florida State is offensive tackle Julian Armella. After signing with the Seminoles during the Early Signing Period, Armella has been focused on remaining in shape prior to the beginning of his college career. Before he made it to campus to make his enrollment official, the legacy issued a message to the fans and coaches.

"Dear FSU fans, football, and coaches, there are a couple of things I would like to get off my chest."

"We are going to change the culture and become victorious in the upcoming years. As a STUDENT - athlete, all of you have my word that I will raise the standard and give it all I got. Some things you are getting from me is...a MF DAWG! A teammate/family member. Someone who doesn't stop grinding until the job is finished. And finally, I'm extremely excited and blessed to be apart of your family. Can't wait to start this chapter with y'all. Sincerely, Big Ju."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kH84Y_0fwGGqYs00

Armella is one of six high school offensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class that have an opportunity to be the future of the unit. Early enrollees Kanaya Charlton and Daughtry Richardson began to make their marks at the beginning of the year. Armella, Sapp, Early, and Woody will look to do the same in the near future.

READ MORE: Top 2023 OT Lucas Simmons details recruitment ahead of final four official visits

The 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive tackle was regarded as the No. 152 overall prospect, the No. 8 IOL, and the No. 18 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2022 class according to 247Sports. The Seminoles landed Armella over Miami, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, and Florida late in the recruiting process.

