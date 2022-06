LAS VEGAS — It's not unfair to say that the first five iterations of "The Match" were a bit … underwhelming. Which is not to say that each didn't have its moments. Tiger and Phil going 22 holes at Shadow Creek over Thanksgiving weekend in 2018. Tom Brady ripping his pants and holing out from the fairway at Medalist in 2020. Charles Barkley actually winning in a golf event a few months later. Aaron Rodgers shining in Montana in 2021. Brooks and Bryson finally putting an end to whatever it was they wanted to put an end to last fall.

