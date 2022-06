Mary Wilson has your Thursday morning news update. In this update, the Hampden DA's office has identified the victim in Monday night's deadly shooting on Grattan Street in Chicopee, Springfield hosted a Pride flag raising event downtown, and Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast. Plus, the state released its latest COVID-19 numbers. The current 7-day positivity rate is at 7.72 percent with 28 new deaths due to the coronavirus. So far, just over 76.5 percent of eligible Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO