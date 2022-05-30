ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix police: Party shooting leaves 1 dead, 5 injured

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 3 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police said Monday they're trying to determine what led up to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead and five other people injured.

The injured included an 18-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy, two 16-year-old boys and a 16-year-old girl, police said in a statement.

No identities were released and the statement didn't provide details on injuries or conditions. It appealed to the public for information on the incident.

Neighbors told KNXV-TV that they heard multiple gunshots before several vehicles drove away from the scene.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Phoenix, AZ
Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Ap#Knxv Tv
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
861
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy